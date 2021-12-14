Fugitive Carlos Ghosn criticizes Nissan: “he has no vision of the future”

The life of Carlos Ghosn it could easily become a Hollywood movie, and it seems that in fact a contract to that effect has already been signed. Long at the head of the alliance Renault-Nissan, it can be said that he was one of the fathers of the transition to electric, given that under his leadership the Nissan Leaf and the Renault Zoe.

A career that ended in a daring way, with the escape (own cinema, with extraction by former green berets) from Japan, who had imprisoned him, and the return to his homeland, Lebanon.

Today Ghosn lives between interviews and consultations of various kinds for the automotive sector, with the sword of Damocles of an Interpol arrest order. At a recent press conference, Ghosn spoke about one of his former companies, Nissan, reserving words that are certainly not praiseworthy. According to Ghosn the market has now decided the direction of electrification, and the former manager removed a few pebbles from his shoes: “When I launched the first electric car for the mass market, as you know, everyone was laughing at us“.

Coming to the present day, Carlos Ghosn sees the new market players, such as Tesla, as having a big advantage. and even the Chinese who have seized the opportunity to close a technological and qualitative gap. On the contrary, Nissan, as a pioneer of electrification, is now in a position considered not good: “I am in a really bad position in this race. There is no vision. They don’t know where they are going. They don’t have a picture of this huge technological transformation that is taking place“.

The reference to the recently launched 18 billion dollar plan, which aims at 50% of sales by 2030, but only of electrified vehicles, and not 100% electric. Too mild and slow an effort, according to Ghosn.