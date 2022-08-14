Fujifilm Instax Share Smartphone Printer SP-2, Instax Square SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition Launched In India

Grand Imaging Fujifilm India on Thursday showcased the launch of its brand new Instax Share SP-2 smartphone printer, the Instax Sq. SQ6 Taylor Swift Version Digital Camera and Instax Sq. Taylor Swift Version Digital Camera Film in the country. The latest immediate smartphone printer can print credit card sized images in 10 seconds. Apart from this, Fujifilm has also partnered with Taylor Swift to create custom instant cameras and proprietary camera film with the singer’s autograph to cater to its fan base in the Indian market. Both the printer and the camera are available from Fujifilm’s offline and online retailers in India.

Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer Details

The Instax Share Smartphone SP-2 printer offers an image size of 62 x 46 mm and a print resolution of 320 dpi. Print ranges are fixed at 256 per color, and the transportable printer’s registration methodology involves 3-color advertising with OLED. Other than that, it only supports the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band and has a 10-second buffer between image input and image output. The print capacity is approximately 100 prints. The dimensions of the Instax Share SP-2 smartphone printer are 89.5 × 131.8 x 40 mm and the weight is 250 grams without battery and video pack.

The Instax Share mobile app can be used to use filters and templates, making the ultimate print even better than the original image. The app can also be used to adjust image brightness, sharpness and saturation. With the “Collage Template” feature, two to 4 photos can be blended into one and with the “Cut Template” feature, one image can be cut in half.

The smartphone printer is available in India for a value of Rs. 13,499 gold and silver color choices.

Fujifilm Instax Square. SQ6 Taylor Swift Camera Version and Movie Details

This instant camera is a limited version of Fujifilm Instax Sq. SQ6 was launched in India in June this year. The digital camera features a gold newspaper sample on a black base and a metal ring on the lens. A copy of Taylor Swift’s autograph is printed on the back of the body.

Fujifilm Instax Square. Version SQ6 Taylor Swift

It offers 5 capture modes – Auto, Selfie, Macro, Panorama and Double Ad. Dual Ad mode allows the camera to overlay two shots into a single movie when the shutter button is pressed twice. Macro mode can take images as close as 30cm away. And the panorama mode was designed for taking long distance images. The dimensions of the camera are 118.7×128.1×58.1mm and the weight is around 393 grams without battery, strap and video pack. Included in the pack is a Taylor Swift version shoulder strap.

The company has also released its Taylor Swift Version Instax which features a print of Taylor Swift’s autograph on a black colored body. The camera is priced at Rs. 14,499, while the 10-film pack will get a price ticket of Rs. 899 in the Indian market.