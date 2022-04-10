NewsWorld

Fujimori: the Inter-American Court invalidates the ruling of the Peruvian Constitutional Court that ordered the release of the former president

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read

  • Lima Newsroom
  • BBC News World

Fujimori waves from a wheelchair.

image source, LUKA GONZALES/Getty

Caption,

Fujimori, 83, is serving a sentence for human rights violations.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) ruled this Friday against the ruling of the Constitutional Court of Peru that ordered the release of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, imprisoned since 2009 for human rights violations.

In a resolution dated April 7, the Court ruled that the ruling of the Peruvian Constitutional Court fails to comply with the provisions on the execution of Fujimori’s sentence as mediate author of the massacres of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta.

Keiko Fujimoiri, daughter of the former president and leader of the Fuerza Popular party, expressed “disappointment” with the ruling, adding that the decision of the Inter-American Court “is not justice.”

“I feel that they are not human rights, I feel that it is absolutely unfair for a person who is sick and who is an elderly person,” he said in a brief statement to the press.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Belize could close the route to Cubans as it expressed “concern” about the increase in arrivals

32 mins ago

Law that explains why there are so many stores selling the same thing in one place (and why politicians look so alike)

57 mins ago

Could Russia be kicked out of its permanent UN Security Council seat over Ukraine invasion | Univision World News

2 hours ago

Tourists find a dead man on one of the paths of El Yunque

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button