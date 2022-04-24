Fujitsu Spain launches an emotional well-being service for employees – RRHH Press

Drafting. Fujitsu Spain has launched a Therapist at Fujitsufinalist idea of ​​the latest edition of Fujitsu Innova, an initiative created to motivate the employees of the Japanese multinational to create disruptive and sustainable proposals.

A Therapist at Fujitsu is a emotional wellness service for employees and their families carried out jointly with the Health and Person Foundationan expert organization in the field of emotional health and well-being that provides psychological care services.





Thanks to it and its network of expert psychologists, the Salud y Persona Foundation will help manage emotional well-being through telephone support available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Behind A Therapist at Fujitsu is Héctor Solanes, the employee who presented the idea that has been a finalist in the second edition of Fujitsu Innova. Next to him, and supporting the initiative, is José Carbonell, facilities director, as a sponsor of the project.

For Virginia Cuevashead of internal transformation of Fujitsu “Maintaining a good body-mind balance in an increasingly complex world is one of the greatest concerns of organizations and a very sensitive issue for society in general. With him we want to reinforce our commitment as a company to take care of what matters most to us: the people who make up the company”.