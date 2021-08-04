FULCI – Horror night

After having attested the qualities both in the review and in the live report, we conclude our introduction to “Exhumed Information”, third Fulci album, with a classic interview. A work that is already causing a lot of discussion by virtue of its ‘split’ formula, with a typically death metal side and another structured like an old horror soundtrack, but which – ultimately – is perhaps the most reliable testimony of the capabilities of a a phenomenon that is anything but fleeting, now launched towards increasingly important artistic goals and levels of consensus. Once again, the guitarist Dome is our interlocutor, more than available to illustrate the background of this long-awaited (and courageous) comeback …

HELLO GUYS, WELCOME BACK. TWO YEARS HAVE PASSED SINCE THE RELEASE OF “TROPICAL SUN”, A RECORD WELCOME EVERYWHERE AND THAT HAS TRANSFORMED YOU INTO A SORT OF UNDERGROUND PHENOMENON BOTH IN ITALY AND ABROAD. WERE YOU READY FOR A SIMILAR RESPONSE FROM THE PUBLIC AND THE CRITICISM? WHAT BALANCE WOULD YOU MAKE FOR THIS PERIOD AND HOW HAS THIS EXPOSURE INFLUENCED YOUR WAY OF LOOKING AT THE BAND?

– Hi, welcome back. Let’s say we knew we had done a satisfying job with “Tropical Sun”, but we never thought it could become some sort of cult in the worldwide underground. It has been defined by many as album of the year. We have now reached the fourth reissue on physical support and we ended up in the ranking of the best death metal bands of the last 10 years according to KERRANG !. All this, together with the continuous support of Time To Kill Records, close friends and fans, gave us the right energy to commit ourselves more and more to the Fulci project.

LET’S COME TO “EXHUMED INFORMATION” NOW. EVEN TO SAY IT, IT IS A CONCEPT ALBUM ABOUT A FILM BY THE ROMAN DIRECTOR, BUT THE CHOICE OF THE SUBJECT, AFTER “FEAR IN THE CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD” FOR “OPENING THE HELL GATES” AND “ZOMBI 2” FOR “TROPICAL SUN”, IT IS NOT CERTAIN OF THE MOST IMMEDIATE AND DISCOUNTED. HOW DID YOU GET ORIENTED ON “VOICES FROM THE DEEP”? AND – FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT KNOW IT – WOULD YOU LIKE TO DO A BRIEF DISANIMA?

– As you mentioned, our intent is to retrace Lucio Fulci’s filmography through our concept albums. Indeed, after the first two discs many expected us to treat a cult movie like “The Beyond” or “The Ripper of New York”, instead we chose a film of the late period and – if you like – of the decadence of the master. “Voices from the Deep” is the penultimate film made by Fulci together with his daughter Camilla (unfortunately died in 2019), in a period in which budgets were very low and, consequently, cast and special effects were very poor. However the film has a really interesting storyline and vibe. It is a thriller with horror and sometimes splatter implications that suited the dreamlike / dark mood that we wanted to give to the new record. Furthermore, we are very attached to “Voices from the Deep” because it is one of the first Fulci films that we have seen as children.

EQUAL TO THE CONTROVERSE NATURE OF THE FILM, EVEN THE DISC FORMAT IS NOT THE MOST SIMPLE, WITH A SECOND PART OF THE TRACKLIST ENTIRELY INSTRUMENTAL AND THAT HAS LITTLE OR NOTHING TO GET TO METAL. THE SOUNDTRACKS OF THE SEVENTIES / EIGHTIES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN PART OF YOUR BACKGROUND, BUT HERE YOU CLEARLY GO FURTHER… ARE YOU AWARE OF THE FACT THAT MANY LISTENERS WILL REMAIN ALIENED BY THIS CHOICE? ON THE OTHER WAY, WE BELIEVE THAT A SINGLE LIKE “GLASS” CAN BRING YOUR NAME IN THE MOUTH OF A WIDER PUBLIC AND NOT FORCE DUE TO DEATH METAL …

– In the mid 90’s the death metal scene started to die. Many say why the bands started playing all the same trying to copy the most successful records. There was no longer the experimentation and originality that were breathed in the late 1980s. This is to say that we could have written a record in the wake of “Tropical Sun” and be almost on the safe side. Instead we did what on an artistic level seemed more right and satisfying. We wrote a four-handed album with TV-CRIMES and distributed the purely death metal tracks on side A, while the electro-synth-horror tracks on side B. The result is interesting in our opinion, because in a single disc you have two faces of the band completely at the antipodes, but in a certain sense consistent with each other. We are aware that listening can be difficult, but I believe it can bring many people closer to sounds they are not usually used to listening to.

SPEAKING INSTEAD OF THE ‘DEATH METAL SIDE’ OF THE ALBUM, IT SEEMS TO ME THAT YOUR STYLE IS A LITTLE MORE CLASSICIZED, WITH LESS SLAM INFLUENCES AND THE GROOVY COMPONENT DETAILED RATHER BY INCEDING BANDS AS OBITUARY AND BOLT THROWER … YOU ARE D ‘ AGREEMENT?

– Yes, it can be seen that they are two bands that we love very much. In particular, in the period in which the songs were being composed, we listened to a lot of “The End Complete” and “Mercenary”. This time we didn’t use riff slam because the atmosphere of the film on which the record is based is darker and more decadent. In any case, when we compose we impose the rule that every riff, in order to be approved, must make us want to headbang.

THE PROPOSAL OF FULCI CANNOT DO WITHOUT ITS VISUAL SIDE, AND NOT BY CASE ALSO “EXHUMED INFORMATION” IS INTRODUCED BY AN ARTWORK ABOVE THE MEDIA. HOW DID THE COLLABORATION WITH SOLOMACELLO TAKE PLACE? HOW IMPORTANT IS IT FOR YOU TO BE ABLE TO IMMORTAL THE ATMOSPHERES OF A NEW DISC IN THE RIGHT DESIGN?

– The album cover is just as important as the music, lyrics and image of the band. We grew up when there was no YouTube or Spotify, and so we often bought records based on the covers. If the artwork broke it meant that the record also broke! Luca aka ‘Solo Macello’ we met him at the release party of “Tropical Sun” in Milan, and when we told him about the idea of ​​the new album he prepared a scary sketch! From there we understood that he would come up with a masterpiece. Luca is really good, and above all original.

FOR THE MASTERING, INSTEAD, YOU HAVE INVOLVED NOTHING THAT ARTHUR RIZK, KNOWN FOR HIS WORKS WITH POWER TRIP, TOMB MOLD, XIBALBA AND MANY OTHERS …

– At the moment I think he is one of the highest rated producers on the scene. I really like the work he has done with Tomb Mold and our friends Blvd of Death. We made the choice to ask Arthur for mastering together with Ando from Till Deaf Recording Studios in Caserta. Ando can be considered the fourth element of the Fulci. It is thanks to him that the drum machine and our records sound terrifying! Ando is very good at finding the sounds that suit our songs the most, which is why he advised us to rely on Arthur for the mastering of the disc. Both Ando and we are very satisfied with the result.

GIVEN THE RESONANCE OBTAINED BY FULCI MUSIC IN THE LAST PERIOD, IT SEEMS LEGITIMATE TO ASK YOU: HAVE SOME BIG LABEL FOR THE PUBLICATION OF “EXHUMED INFORMATION” DONE FORWARD? HOW ARE THINGS GOING WITH TIME TO KILL IN THE MEAN TIME?

– Time To Kill is a 360 degrees label, dealing with numerous genres and not just death metal. This gives us the ability to reach a wider audience. Furthermore Enrico is making the TTK grow a lot, and his goal is to get bigger and bigger. The label believes a lot in us and pushes us a lot. We work very closely and we trust each other. We’ve had offers, but we don’t like the idea of ​​becoming the rear of a big label.

YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN VERY ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA. DO YOU THINK THAT IN 2021 WE WILL BE REGARDLESS OF THIS PROMOTION CHANNEL? WITHOUT FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM, DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD HAVE ACHIEVED THE SAME SUCCESS?

– Certainly today it would be difficult to do without these channels for the promotion of the band. The problem is that the web is saturated with artists, so to emerge you need to be effective and above all to have good records. The important thing is to always use social media with intelligence and never become its slave.

IN A SAD JOKE OF DESTINY, THE AUTHOR OF THE POSTER OF “VOICES FROM THE DEEP”, ENZO SCIOTTI, LEFT US A FEW MONTHS AGO. HAVING ILLUSTRATED SOME OF THE MOST ICONIC POSTERS OF THE SEVENTIES, EIGHTIES AND NINETIES (“… AND YOU WILL LIVE IN TERROR! – THE AFTERHIL”, “PHENOMENA”, “THE ARMY OF DARKNESS”, ETC.), WHAT IMPACT HAD THE HIS ART ON YOUR CONCEPT OF IMAGINARY HORROR?

– It was terrible news. We have his book and several autographed VHS and DVDs. We are avid Sciotti fans. Calculate that a couple of years ago we met him in person and we started talking about a possible collaboration to create the artwork for one of our records. Enzo was a really simple and humble person, despite having given an image to practically all the genre cinema of the 80s and 90s. We have dedicated “Exhumed Information” to him and to other characters who have disappeared in the last two years: Giannetto de Rossi, Morricone and Camilla Fulci.

IF FROM THE CONCERTAL POINT OF VIEW 2020 WAS A DEAD YEAR, FOR YOU AS FOR ANY OTHER BAND, ARTISTICALLY YOU HAVE STILL KEPT ACTIVE WITH DIFFERENT INITIATIVES, ON ALL THE ZINE AND THE NOW FAMIGERATED COLLABORATION WITH METAL CARTER AND FACE YOUR ENEMY. WOULD YOU TELL US BETTER ABOUT THESE PROJECTS?

– As I told you, we like to get out of the typical death metal box and experiment. Metal Carter has supported us from the beginning, and both the title “Tropical Sun” and “Exhumed Information” came out of a chat with the metal sergeant. Even if it doesn’t seem like it, Marco (Metal Carter) is a death metal expert. Often he knows more than we do on certain issues. Since we have always liked the rap version of “By The Light” that Obituary put as a bonus track in “Back from the Dead” we proposed to Metal Carter to try to do a similar thing. It was really fun to record “Death by Metal” and the track is rocking! The fanzine, on the other hand, was born from a collaboration with Zoe, a photographer friend of ours, and the graphic studio of our friends Ascionemagro, to whom we have entrusted the graphic image of the Fulci. The fanzine is actually a two-sided poster which, if properly cut where indicated, becomes a fanzine. We like to carry out projects that are not limited to music, in fact during the lockdown we also wrote a short film and its soundtrack. You will soon have news about it.

THIS IS ONE OF YOUR PRIMARY INFLUENCES, WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE NEW WORK OF CANNIBAL CORPSE? AND ABOVE ALL, BARNES SCHOOL OR CORPSEGRINDER?

– Our favorite records are “Tomb of the Mutilated” and “Bloodthirst”, so it’s hard to choose between the two (laughs, editor’s note). The new album brought a breath of fresh air to the Cannibal house. The thing I respect is that after thirty years of activity they still manage to churn out valid and violent products.

WE IMAGINE THAT YOU ALSO WATCHED MANY FILMS DURING THE VARIOUS LOCKDOWN. IS THERE ANY CHICCA HORROR THAT YOU WOULD FEEL RECOMMEND TO OUR READERS?

– Obviously yes. Although we have seen them dozens of times, we often watch the films of Fulci, Lenzi, D’Amato, Bava, Martino, Argento … we also watch many underground films. I recommend Lorenzo Lepori’s film entitled “Flesh Contagion”. Other really trashy movies I’ve seen during the various lockdowns are “Zombie Cop”, “Premutos” and “Robot Ninja”!

WHERE DO YOU THINK WILL “EXHUMED INFORMATION” TAKE YOU? WHAT ARE YOUR PROGRAMS AND YOUR AMBITIONS FOR THE FUTURE?

– For now the thing we want most is to go back to playing live. We are trying to structure a live show that also reflects the soundtrack / electro side of the record. We are looking to schedule a US tour for 2022 and of course we are already thinking about the next record! We have tons of ideas and we can’t wait to share them with you all. Thanks for the interview and thanks to all the readers of Metalitalia.com who always support us! Fulci lives.