Fulfilling dreams: he arrived in the US as a refugee and graduated as a doctor

Umaru Barrie came to the United States as a small boy, full of dreams. His journey was not easy, but 20 years later he became what he longed for: to be a health professional.

That was how, with a lot of effort, he got to where he is now, having a Doctorate in Medicine and a Doctorate in Philosophy in North American universities. Despite the rough start he suffered, Umaru is proud to have overcome every obstacle to achieve the long-awaited goal.

It may interest you: Selena Gomez boasted what a “true belly” looks like and they flattered her in networks

Photo: Umaru Barrie.

For this reason, he did not hesitate to celebrate this achievement on his Twitter account, where he joined the challenge that is trending “how it started and how it goes” referring to how his life was before and how it changed over time.

“20 years ago, April 2002, I came to the United States as a refugee with a dollar and a dream. Now July 2022 I got my PhD, hereafter to complete my MD and contribute to medicine, my community and the world. Umaru Barrie, doctor

Photo: Twitter @UmaruBarrie.

This story is very inspiring, as her case shows other people with similar conditions that it is possible to move forward and fulfill dreams that seem far away or almost impossible. Umaru had to leave his country of origin when he was a baby, due to the war that was taking place in this African territory. He was recently able to visit his home again.

Another article to read: Moving story: bride invited the father of the young woman who donated her organs to her wedding

“I can’t believe I’m back home. You see, I was born here in Sierra Leone, however as soon as I was born a deadly civil war started and our family fled the country. Decades later, I am here building relationships with healthcare institutions to serve again one day!”

Photo: Umaru Barrie.

“Black youth can do anything, given a chance.”

Source: UPSOCL.