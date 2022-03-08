full autonomous driving will generate huge traffic jams

Zach 29 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 51 Views

Elon Musk has accepted that one of the biggest problems with the popularization of fully autonomous driving, once it becomes available, will lead to gargantuan traffic jams. The CEO of Tesla He has explained it on his Twitter account from a conversation about the challenges behind optimizing the circulation of so many cars on streets, highways and motorways.

He first described it as the hardest way to beat the boss, referencing the final level in a video game. He then explained that even the most powerful people have not been able to fix the problem. Let’s remember that Elon Musk founded Boring Company precisely to solve traffic jams in big cities. Without too much success, you have to accept.

According to Musk, the increase in traffic jams due to fully autonomous driving will occur because people will no longer feel the inconvenience of driving in those conditions. What could go away are traffic jams caused by poor driving practices. As long as most cars use autonomous driving systems.

Full autonomous driving is how Elon Musk wants to differentiate Tesla from the competition

Autonomous driving will eliminate the inconvenience caused by driving in traffic jams

Elon Musk

During the last conference with shareholders after the announcements of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, Elon Musk explained that full autonomous driving will be the great differentiator between Tesla and the rest of the automotive industry.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Panorama – Spain imports more oil from Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan than from the entire Persian Gulf

Spain has imported energy products worth 46,575 million euros between January 1 and December 31, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved