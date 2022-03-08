full autonomous driving will generate huge traffic jams

Elon Musk has accepted that one of the biggest problems with the popularization of fully autonomous driving, once it becomes available, will lead to gargantuan traffic jams. The CEO of Tesla He has explained it on his Twitter account from a conversation about the challenges behind optimizing the circulation of so many cars on streets, highways and motorways.

He first described it as the hardest way to beat the boss, referencing the final level in a video game. He then explained that even the most powerful people have not been able to fix the problem. Let’s remember that Elon Musk founded Boring Company precisely to solve traffic jams in big cities. Without too much success, you have to accept.

According to Musk, the increase in traffic jams due to fully autonomous driving will occur because people will no longer feel the inconvenience of driving in those conditions. What could go away are traffic jams caused by poor driving practices. As long as most cars use autonomous driving systems.

Full autonomous driving is how Elon Musk wants to differentiate Tesla from the competition

During the last conference with shareholders after the announcements of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, Elon Musk explained that full autonomous driving will be the great differentiator between Tesla and the rest of the automotive industry.

The electric car manufacturer has a great advantage in this regard, since it is a company that places as much importance on software as hardware. Unlike most car manufacturing companies, which generally outsource their development. Therefore, it has little integration with the car.

Tesla’s fully autonomous driving is based on artificial intelligence based on learning through neural networks and artificial vision without extra sensors. It is a different approach to that of companies with robotaxis such as Waymo (Google), which make a detailed record of operating areas and use LiDAR sensors.

According to Elon Musktrue full autonomous driving does not need an internet connection, does not require prior registration of a geographical area of ​​​​operations and should be able to make all the decisions to go from one point to another by itself.



