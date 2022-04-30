Full color jacket suits, the trend of spring-summer 2022

Season after season, the formula jacket and pants remains unbeatable. Although each year it acquires new connotations. This spring-summer the colors mostly associated with tailoring, such as navy blue or black, share the spotlight with powerful shades full of vitality and optimism. To join the trend, point out these style tricks.

THE TWO-TONE JACKET SUIT

Caroline Issa in a two-tone suit jacket.imaxtree

Although when it comes to a tailor, coordinating the jacket and the pants is the norm, the street style has left us a renewed version of the suit: combine these two garments in different colors, the more striking the better. A simple and very cool way to give a twist to styling. In order not to overload the look, it is better to choose discreet and classic style accessories.

EL SASTRE, BEST OVERSIZE

Suits in striking tones are a trend this spring-summer 2022.imaxtree

two trends in the same look. On the one hand, a striking color, in this case Klein blue; on the other, the oversize jacket and trousers. The air garments effortless They will continue to be very present, which is why the favorite suit of the season is wider than usual. How to combine it? Give it all the prominence by reducing the complements to a minimum.

VICTORIA BECKHAM WENT IT FIRST

Victoria Beckham in a red suit.Gtresonline

If in her time as a spice girl she did not get off black, with maturity Victoria Beckham has stopped being afraid of color. The British designer takes risks with bold combinations and has been one of the pioneers in joining the trend of the most striking suit jacket. This time we see her with a elegant red two piece from your own collection. The flared leg adds a seventies touch.

THE COLOR BLOCK TREND The tailored suit joins the color block trend.imaxtree

This year the color block is again a trend, which translates into the triumph of looks composed of apparently antagonistic colors. This mix of green and lilac we can’t like it more. The definitive style trick: sophisticated styling through a shirt with a bow that you can wear tied or not.

EVERYTHING IN FUCHSIA, THE COLOR OF THE SEASON Fuchsia suit jacket for a trendy look.imaxtree

This season fuchsia floods everything, including tailor suits. Valentino made this color the absolute protagonist of his latest fashion show and Zendaya and Ins de la Fressange have already put into practice the magnetism it gives off. If you want to take the trend to the limit, dare to mix your pink suit jacket with some other garment or accessory in red or orange.

DO YOU DARE WITH AN ORANGE JACKET SUIT?

Lily Collin in an orange suit jacket.Getty Images

Blake Lively Y Lily Collins They have recently coincided wearing an orange jacket suit. A color that gives a certain vertigo but that, however, favors almost all skin types and provides a very special luminosity. Why not try it? If you dare, do as the protagonist of Emily in Paris and balances its energy with lighter and more neutral garments.

It may interest you