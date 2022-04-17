Full Frame or APS-C camera: Comparison, differences and advantages

The size of a sensor is a very important factor, but it is not everything. We also have other size known as mic 4/3, from 17.3x13mmused by manufacturers such as Panasonic or Olympus in many of his reflex and mirrorless cameras.

Another format used by professionals is known as medium formatalso called medium format, which depending on the manufacturer may have sizes 43.8 x 32.8 mm, or even 53.4 x 40 mmThe latter being 2.5 times larger than a Full Frame sensor. These cameras offer spectacular and unbeatable image quality, but they also cost tens of thousands of dollars.

What should we consider

There are a series of factors that can help us with the comparison, definitive factors to know how to choose or know differentiate between Full Drame and APS-C, How are they different or what should we look for when betting on one or the other?

Picture quality

When you see photos of professionals, you surely think that “with that camera and equipment I could do it too”. And the truth is that you can do it. What differentiates one good photo from another is not the camera, but the light. Photography, as its own etymology indicates, consists of “recording” or “writing” light. There is historical photos what have been done with much worse cameras than yours.

The APS-C cameras and Full Frame They usually equip sensors that offer very similar resolutions. For example, one 800D has a sensor 24MPwhile one 6D Mark IV have 26.2MP. The key, as we say, is in the sensor size. A Canon Full Frame sensor is 2.61 times larger than the one equipped with their APS-C cameras. In reflex cameras, we can have a Canon 5D Mark IV,

How much the larger the sensor size, less noise will produce the image. For example, if you take a photo at night with ISO 800 on your mobile, you will find a horrible image. With a recent APS-C camera you will hardly see the noise if you don’t zoom in, and with a Full Frame it will be even more difficult to find it. The reason is that the Full Frame sensor pixels are larger at a similar resolution, so the image quality captured by each of them is superior.

This is the reason why the Full Frame cameras are the most recommended to make photos in low light situationsas the astrophotography. With them we will get the best photos, although as we can see just above we do not need the best camera on the market to take the milky way. On the other hand, in situations with good light, it becomes very difficult to distinguish the results of a good APS-C camera from a Full Framebut the latter have something that differentiates them and that gives the photos that professional touch: the Dynamic range.

The Dynamic range It is something that will sound familiar to you from HDR, and it really is something that is related. A photo in HDR with our mobile is actually a mix of three photos taken with different exposurein such a way that the dark areas are obtained from the brightest photo, and the brightest areas are obtained from the darkest photo to offer a final image with more homogeneous lighting.

Full Frame sensors, thanks to their larger pixelsthey have a higher dynamic rangebeing able capture areas of high light and very dark areas (without the need to do an HDR). For example, in a sunsetif we make a photo of a person with the sun behindwe will can get more details of your face with a full frame camera without having to overexpose it. Also, full frame sensors show that pastel and creamy tone of the photos that are so professional; something that is more difficult to achieve on an APS-C sensor camera, but can be done with the right lens and retouching.

crop factor

The sensor size affects the angle of the final image captured by a lens. The camera lens projects an image onto the sensor. This is the reason why the Most APS-C camera lenses are not Full Frame compatiblesince a Full Frame camera captures a larger image, and on many occasions black borders are seen.

The reference size that is used is that of Full Frame sensors because they have the same size as a film negative. 35mm A 24mm lens will give you an angle of vision equal to a 24mm lens of an analog camera. However, in a APS-C camerathe crop factor is 1.6 times on Canon cameras, and 1.5 times on Nikon cameras.

For example, the 24mm lens intended for Full Frame will actually have a 38.4mm focal length (24 x 1.6) in one camera Canon APS-C, or a 50mm will actually be an 80mm. The opening is also reduced, so the images will appear slightly darker. In return, there is the advantage that you will have more zoom. For example, a 300mm telephoto will become of 480mm on an APS-C camera, which can be an advantage photos of sporting events or nature to photograph animals.

Thus, normally the cameras that we buy with kit lenses come with an 18-55mmwhile one Full Frame is usually equipped with a 28-70, which is the focal length to which it is more or less equivalent. These lenses are very versatile, and are usually ideal for all kinds of situations; they have a decent wide angle, and they also have some zoom.

Lenses

As we said, manufacturers usually offer lenses for Full Frame cameras with a higher image quality, construction, materials, aperture, etc. However, in APS-C we also have a wide variety of lenses; especially in regard to the wide anglewhere can we get 8 or 10mm lenses, which are equivalent to 12.8 or 16 mm in Full Frame. If we were to use those lenses on a Full Frame camera, we would find a strong vignetting with all black borders.

In the same way, some Full Frame lenses can be used in APS-C, but with a zoom factor. It is important that you see if you will be able to achieve similar objectives in Full Frame to the ones you already have if you are prepared to take the leap and sell your current equipment.

Lastly, the Lens quality for Full Frame is usually higher, which also makes its price higher. The Canon L-series offers some of the best lenses on the market, and that is why they are the most used by professionals.

blur and aperture

One of the great differences of reflex and mirrorless of the cameras of our mobiles is the quality of the background blur they have. Some mobiles are including a software blur with portrait modebut it is still very far from what a good camera offers.

The effect of blur on a slr or mirrorless camera is achieved setting the lens to its maximum aperture. With a 50mm f/1.8 we can get that a lot of light enters the sensor, in addition to reducing the depth of field. This means that the point that we will have focused on the image will be very shortdrawing attention to it (for example, a person’s face in a portrait).

The blur effect is greater in Full Frame than in APS-C. For example, a f/4 portrait in a full frame it will produce a depth of field and a blur similar to that achieved by a camera APS-C at f/2.8. However, this also works against Full Frame, since to achieve the maximum sharpness it is necessary close the lens more. At the same focal length, if the maximum sharpness point of one APS-C is reached in f/11in a full frame it will be of f/16.

Which to choose? quality and prices

The relationship price quality of a camera with APS-C sensor is very difficult to match. Professional results can be achieved with a 500 euro camera and a goal of 100and the improvement of paying four or five times more is not that substantial. The reason full frame cameras cost more is because they are geared towards professionals that they can afford and pay for, as well as having extra features like rain resistance, faster burst firing speed, or better build quality.

All of this makes the development of these cameras is more complex and expensive, which makes the price higher. In addition, they are manufactured fewer Full Frame sensor cameras than APS-Cwhich adds to the fact that its components are more expensive.

Ultimately, go with what your budget allows. The more money you invest, the better image quality you will achieve. However, if you are looking for a good quality/price ratio, opt for an APS-C like the 200D Hello SonyAlpha A6300.