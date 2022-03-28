Full list of 2022 Oscar winners, CODA wins best picture

Though “CODA” won the best picture, screenplay and supporting actor awards, it was “Dune” and Will Smith who may have stolen the show at the 94th Academy Awards.

Complete with COVID protocols for the in-person experience, the awards took place — albeit with controversial new rules about the eight-category pre-show announcement — at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater this year.

Overall, the nominees were led this year by Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nominations. Its best film competitors are “King Richard,” “CODA,” “Drive My Car,” “Nightmare Alley,” “West Side Story,” “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza” and “Dune .”

The first eight prizes were announced online, but here is the full list of winners that was updated overnight.

Best film

“CODA” | WINNER

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Principal actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) | WINNER

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

lead actor

Will Smith (“King Richard”) | WINNER

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

best director

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) | WINNER

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Music (Original Song)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) | WINNER

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Music and lyrics by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Music and lyrics by Van Morrison)

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (Music and lyrics by Diana Warren)

Documentary film

“Summer of Soul” (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein) | WINNER

“Ascension” (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

“Attica” (Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry)

“Flee” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

“Writing With Fire” (Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh)

Adapted script

“CODA” (script by Siân Heder) | WINNER

“Drive My Car” (screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

“Dune” (screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

“The Lost Daughter” (screenplay by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“The Power of the Dog” (screenplay by Jane Campion)

Original screenplay

“Belfast” (Written by Kenneth Branagh) | WINNER

“Don’t Look Up” (Written by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

“King Richard” (Written by Zach Baylin)

“Licorice Pizza” (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Costume Design

“Cruelty” (Jenny Beavan) | WINNER

“Cyrano” (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

“Dune” (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

“Nightmare Alley” (Luis Sequeira)

“West Side Story” (Paul Tazewell)

international movie

Japan, “Drive My Car” | WINNER

Denmark, “Flee”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Secondary actor

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) | WINNER

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

JK Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Animated film

“Charm” | WINNER

“flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Raya and the Last Dragon

Visual effects

“Dune” (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer) | WINNER

“Free Guy” (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick)

“No Time to Die” (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick)

Cinematography

“Dune” (Greig Fraser) | WINNER

“Nightmare Alley” (Dan Laustsen)

“The Power of the Dog” (Ari Wegner)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

supporting actress

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) | WINNER

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Edition

“Dune” (Joe Walker) | WINNER

“Don’t Look Up” (Hank Corwin)

“King Richard” (Pamela Martin)

“The Power of the Dog” (Peter Scyberras)

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Make up and hairstyle

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh) | WINNER

“Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr)

“House of Gucci” (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras)

Production design

“Dune” (Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos) | WINNER

“Nightmare Alley” (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

“The Power of the Dog” (Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)

“West Side Story” (Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo)

Music (original score)

“Dune” (Hans Zimmer) | WINNER

“Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell)

“Charm” (Germaine Franco)

“Parallel Mothers” (Alberto Iglesias)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jonny Greenwood)

short documentary

“The Queen of Basketball” (Ben Proudfoot) | WINNER

“Audible” (Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean)

“Lead Me Home” (Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk)

“Three Songs for Benazir” (Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei)

“When We Were Bullies” (Jay Rosenblatt)

Short film (live action)

“The Long Goodbye” (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed) | WINNER

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run” (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger)

“The Dress” (Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki)

“On My Mind” (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson)

“Please Hold” (KD Dávila and Levin Menekse)

short (animated)

“The Windshield Wiper” (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez) | WINNER

“Affairs of the Art” (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

“Beast” (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

“Robin Robin” (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

Sound

“Dune” (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett) | WINNER

“Belfast” (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

“No Time to Die” (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

“The Power of the Dog” (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

“West Side Story” (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

