Full List Of Nominees And Winners

A night to remember! The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest in film and television on Sunday, February 27.
Nominations were announced in January, with rosary dawson and Vanessa Hudgens featuring the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their fellow SAG-AFTRA members for their memorable performances. hbo Succession and Apple TV+ ted bow got the most feelings with five each.
Jason Sudeikiswho plays the titular character in the sports series, previously took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 ceremony, beating Nicholas Hoult, Dan Levy, eugenio levy and Ramon Youssef.
“Thanks to all my colleagues, men and women,” said the former saturday night live Star, 46, at her April 2021 acceptance speech. “That means a lot to me, it really, really does. He is very, very flattering, very humiliating.”
the sleep with other people The actor thanked his mom “for taking me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came,” and his dad “for taking me to the movies.”
This year, Sudeikis is nominated in the same category and faces fierce competition from ted bow co-star Brett Goldstein. “Truly amazing. What an honor, thank you @sagawards,” the British actor, who plays Roy Kent, wrote via Instagram after his nomination in January.
Goldstein continued in a longer statement: “Holy king s–t! It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG. I am very happy to be nominated with my phenomenal cast. June [Temple] I’ll tell you, sometimes I mess up takes by saying, ‘Damn, you’re so good,’ instead of my actual lines because I’m so blown away.”
The Emmy winner called the audience reception to ted bow “really amazing,” and gave a salute to his fellow nominees. “Pray for them,” Goldstein joked. “Because if I get to meet them, I’ll drive them all crazy. Jason can attest to this.”
On the cinema side, the stars of Being the Ricardos, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and more have the opportunity to collect trophies. ariana debosewho won her first Golden Globe earlier this year for her portrayal of Anita on the Steven Spielberg-directed musical, reflected in his “wild” rise to Hollywood fame.
“Now, 2022 [is] What a great year!” she sprung to entertainment tonight in January. “[It’s] overwhelming and wonderful. I was looking at that list of nominees and a lot of them I’ve been watching for years. … And this kind of nomination by his union, his peers, is the most notable and meaningful nomination that I feel I could receive.”
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees
Television
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Handmaid’s Tale
the morning show
squid game
Succession
yellow stone
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, the morning show
Jung Hoyeon, squid game
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
sarah snook, Succession
reese With Spoon, the morning show
DRAMA ACTOR
BrianCox, Succession
billycrudup, the morning show
kieran culkin, Succession
Lee Jungjae squid game
jeremy strong, Succession
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
The great
tricks
Kominsky’s method
Only murders in the building
ted bow
COMEDY ACTRESS
Elle Fanning, The great
sandra oh, the chair
smart jean, tricks
Juno Temple, ted bow
Hannah Waddingham, ted bow
COMEDY ACTOR
miguel douglas, Kominsky’s method
Brett Goldstein, ted bow
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis, ted bow
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES: FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Coolidge, the white lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualey, Maid
smart jean, Easttown Mare
katewinslet, Easttown Mare
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES: MALE ACTOR
Murray Bartlett, the white lotus
Oscar Isaac, scenes of a marriage
Michael Keton, fool
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Easttown Mare
TV STUDENT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
cobra kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Easttown Mare
squid game
movie
MALE ACTOR – LEAD
Javier Bardem, being the richards
Benedict Cumberbatch, the power of the dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… boom!
Will Smith, king richard
Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth
FEMALE ACTRESS – DIRECTOR
Jessica Chastain, tammy faye’s eyes
Olivia Coleman, the lost daughter
Lady Gaga, house of gucci
Jennifer Hudson, I respect
Nicole Kidman, being the richards
MALE ACTOR – CAST
ben Affleck, the tender bar
Bradley Cooper, licorice pizza
Troy Kosour, coda
Jared Leto, house of gucci
kodi smit-mcphee, the power of the dog
FEMALE ACTRESS – CAST
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, nightmare alley
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, the power of the dog
ruth negga, He passed
SET
Belfast
coda
don’t look up
house of gucci
king richard
STUNTS ENSEMBLE
black widow
dune
The Matrix Resurrections
no time to die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings