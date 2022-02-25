Full List Of Nominees And Winners

A night to remember! The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest in film and television on Sunday, February 27.

Nominations were announced in January, with rosary dawson and Vanessa Hudgens featuring the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their fellow SAG-AFTRA members for their memorable performances. hbo Succession and Apple TV+ ted bow got the most feelings with five each.

Jason Sudeikiswho plays the titular character in the sports series, previously took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 ceremony, beating Nicholas Hoult, Dan Levy, eugenio levy and Ramon Youssef.

“Thanks to all my colleagues, men and women,” said the former saturday night live Star, 46, at her April 2021 acceptance speech. “That means a lot to me, it really, really does. He is very, very flattering, very humiliating.”

the sleep with other people The actor thanked his mom “for taking me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came,” and his dad “for taking me to the movies.”

This year, Sudeikis is nominated in the same category and faces fierce competition from ted bow co-star Brett Goldstein. “Truly amazing. What an honor, thank you @sagawards,” the British actor, who plays Roy Kent, wrote via Instagram after his nomination in January.

Goldstein continued in a longer statement: “Holy king s–t! It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG. I am very happy to be nominated with my phenomenal cast. June [Temple] I’ll tell you, sometimes I mess up takes by saying, ‘Damn, you’re so good,’ instead of my actual lines because I’m so blown away.”

The Emmy winner called the audience reception to ted bow “really amazing,” and gave a salute to his fellow nominees. “Pray for them,” Goldstein joked. “Because if I get to meet them, I’ll drive them all crazy. Jason can attest to this.”

On the cinema side, the stars of Being the Ricardos, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and more have the opportunity to collect trophies. ariana debosewho won her first Golden Globe earlier this year for her portrayal of Anita on the Steven Spielberg-directed musical, reflected in his “wild” rise to Hollywood fame.

“Now, 2022 [is] What a great year!” she sprung to entertainment tonight in January. “[It’s] overwhelming and wonderful. I was looking at that list of nominees and a lot of them I’ve been watching for years. … And this kind of nomination by his union, his peers, is the most notable and meaningful nomination that I feel I could receive.”

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees, and look for the names in bold to see who won.

Television

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale

the morning show

squid game

Succession

yellow stone

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, the morning show

Jung Hoyeon, squid game

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

sarah snook, Succession

reese With Spoon, the morning show

DRAMA ACTOR

BrianCox, Succession

billycrudup, the morning show

kieran culkin, Succession

Lee Jungjae squid game

jeremy strong, Succession

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

The great

tricks

Kominsky’s method

Only murders in the building

ted bow

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, The great

sandra oh, the chair

smart jean, tricks

Juno Temple, ted bow

Hannah Waddingham, ted bow

COMEDY ACTOR

miguel douglas, Kominsky’s method

Brett Goldstein, ted bow

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, ted bow

TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES: FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge, the white lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualey, Maid

smart jean, Easttown Mare

katewinslet, Easttown Mare

TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES: MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett, the white lotus

Oscar Isaac, scenes of a marriage

Michael Keton, fool

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Easttown Mare

TV STUDENT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

cobra kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Easttown Mare

squid game

movie

MALE ACTOR – LEAD

Javier Bardem, being the richards

Benedict Cumberbatch, the power of the dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… boom!

Will Smith, king richard

Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth

FEMALE ACTRESS – DIRECTOR

Jessica Chastain, tammy faye’s eyes

Olivia Coleman, the lost daughter

Lady Gaga, house of gucci

Jennifer Hudson, I respect

Nicole Kidman, being the richards

MALE ACTOR – CAST

ben Affleck, the tender bar

Bradley Cooper, licorice pizza

Troy Kosour, coda

Jared Leto, house of gucci

kodi smit-mcphee, the power of the dog

FEMALE ACTRESS – CAST

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, nightmare alley

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, the power of the dog

ruth negga, He passed

SET

Belfast

coda

don’t look up

house of gucci

king richard

STUNTS ENSEMBLE

black widow

dune

The Matrix Resurrections

no time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week Us editors break down the hottest entertainment news!

