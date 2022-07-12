The Full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards it’s here. Have been melissa fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Y JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) those in charge of reading the names of the nominees in the various categories of the highest awards of the American Television Academy together with its president, Frank Scherma.

The The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 12, while the technical awards (the Creative Arts Emmy Awards) will be delivered in two ceremonies on September 3 and 4.

These are the 2022 Emmy Awards Main Category Nominations:

Best drama series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

Separation

the squid game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Leading Actress DRAMA

jodie eat by killing eve

Laura Linney by Ozarks

Melanie Lynskey by yellowjackets

sandra oh for killing eve

Reese Witherspoon by The Morning Show

Zendaya by euphoria

Best Leading Actor DRAMA

Jason Bateman for Ozarks

Brian Coxby Succession

Lee Jung-jae by the squid game

Bob Odenkirkby Better Call Saul

Adam Scott by Separation

Jeremy Strong by Succession

Best Supporting Actress DRAMA

Patricia Arquette by Separation

Julia Garner by Ozarks

Jung Ho Yeon by the squid game

Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn by Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron by Succession

Sarah Snook by Succession

Sydney Sweeneyby euphoria

Best Supporting Actor DRAMA

Nicholas Braunby Succession

Billy Crudup by The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin by Succession

Park Hae-soo by the squid game

Matthew Macfadyen by Succession

John Turturro by Separation

Christopher Walkenby Separation

Oh Yeong-su by the squid game

Best Guest Actress DRAMA

hope davis by Succession

Marcia Gay Harden by The Morning Show

Martha Kelly by euphoria

Sanaa Lathan by Succession

Harriet Walter by Succession

Read You-mi by the squid game

Best guest actor DRAMA

Adrian Brody by Succession

James Cromwell for Succession

colman sunday by euphoria

Arian Moayed by Succession

Tom Pelphrey by Ozarks

Alexander Skarsgård by Succession

Best COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

What we do in the shadows

BEST LEADING ACTRESS COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco by The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning by The Great

Issa Rae by insecure

Jean Smart by Hacks

Best Leading Actor COMEDY

Donald Glover by Atlanta

Bill Hader by Barry

Nicholas Hoult by The Great

Steve Martin by Only murders in the building

Martin Short by Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikisby ted lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS COMEDY

Alex Borstein by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Eibinder by Hacks

Janelle Jamesby Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon for Saturday night Live

Sarah Nilesby ted lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph by Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple by ted lasso

Hannah Waddinghamby ted lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan by Barry

Brett Goldstein by ted lasso

Toheeb Jimoh by ted lasso

Nick Mohammed by ted lasso

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams by Abbott Elementary

Henry Winklerby Barry

Bowen-Yang by Saturday night Live

Best Guest Actress COMEDY

Jane Adams by Hacks

Harriet SansomHarris by Hacks

Jane Lynch by Only murders in the building

Laurie Metcalf by Hacks

Kaitlyn Olson by Hacks

Harriet Walter by ted lasso

Best Guest Actor COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael by Saturday night Live

Bill Hader by Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance by ted lasso

Nathan Lance by Only murders in the building

Christopher McDonald by Hacks

Sam Richardsonby ted lasso

Best MINISERIES

dopesick

The Dropout

Who is Anna?

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Leading Actress MINISERIES

Tony Collette by The Staircase

Julia GarnerWho is Anna?

lily james by Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson by American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair

Margaret Qualleyby The assistant

Amanda Seyfriedby The Dropout

Best Leading Actor MINISERIES

Colin Firth by The Staircase

Andrew Garfieldby by command of heaven

Oscar Issac for Secrets of a marriage

Michael Keatonby dopesick

Himesh Patel by Station Eleven

sebastian stan by Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS MINISERIES

Connie Britton by The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario by The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever by dopesick

Natasha Rothwell by The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeneyby The White Lotus

Mare Winningham by dopesick

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MINISERIES

Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus

Jake Lacy by The White Lotus

Will Poulter by dopesick

Seth Roger by Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard for dopesick

Michael Stuhlberg for dopesick

Steve Zahnby The White Lotus

Best TV MOVIE

Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians

Ray Donovan, the movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.