Full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards it’s here. Have been melissa fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Y JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) those in charge of reading the names of the nominees in the various categories of the highest awards of the American Television Academy together with its president, Frank Scherma.
The The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 12, while the technical awards (the Creative Arts Emmy Awards) will be delivered in two ceremonies on September 3 and 4.
These are the 2022 Emmy Awards Main Category Nominations:
Best drama series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
Ozarks
Separation
the squid game
stranger things
Succession
yellowjackets
Best Leading Actress DRAMA
jodie eat by killing eve
Laura Linney by Ozarks
Melanie Lynskey by yellowjackets
sandra oh for killing eve
Reese Witherspoon by The Morning Show
Zendaya by euphoria
Best Leading Actor DRAMA
Jason Bateman for Ozarks
Brian Coxby Succession
Lee Jung-jae by the squid game
Bob Odenkirkby Better Call Saul
Adam Scott by Separation
Jeremy Strong by Succession
Best Supporting Actress DRAMA
Patricia Arquette by Separation
Julia Garner by Ozarks
Jung Ho Yeon by the squid game
Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn by Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron by Succession
Sarah Snook by Succession
Sydney Sweeneyby euphoria
Best Supporting Actor DRAMA
Nicholas Braunby Succession
Billy Crudup by The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin by Succession
Park Hae-soo by the squid game
Matthew Macfadyen by Succession
John Turturro by Separation
Christopher Walkenby Separation
Oh Yeong-su by the squid game
Best Guest Actress DRAMA
hope davis by Succession
Marcia Gay Harden by The Morning Show
Martha Kelly by euphoria
Sanaa Lathan by Succession
Harriet Walter by Succession
Read You-mi by the squid game
Best guest actor DRAMA
Adrian Brody by Succession
James Cromwell for Succession
colman sunday by euphoria
Arian Moayed by Succession
Tom Pelphrey by Ozarks
Alexander Skarsgård by Succession
Best COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only murders in the building
ted lasso
What we do in the shadows
BEST LEADING ACTRESS COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco by The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning by The Great
Issa Rae by insecure
Jean Smart by Hacks
Best Leading Actor COMEDY
Donald Glover by Atlanta
Bill Hader by Barry
Nicholas Hoult by The Great
Steve Martin by Only murders in the building
Martin Short by Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikisby ted lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS COMEDY
Alex Borstein by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Eibinder by Hacks
Janelle Jamesby Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon for Saturday night Live
Sarah Nilesby ted lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph by Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple by ted lasso
Hannah Waddinghamby ted lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan by Barry
Brett Goldstein by ted lasso
Toheeb Jimoh by ted lasso
Nick Mohammed by ted lasso
Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams by Abbott Elementary
Henry Winklerby Barry
Bowen-Yang by Saturday night Live
Best Guest Actress COMEDY
Jane Adams by Hacks
Harriet SansomHarris by Hacks
Jane Lynch by Only murders in the building
Laurie Metcalf by Hacks
Kaitlyn Olson by Hacks
Harriet Walter by ted lasso
Best Guest Actor COMEDY
Jerrod Carmichael by Saturday night Live
Bill Hader by Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance by ted lasso
Nathan Lance by Only murders in the building
Christopher McDonald by Hacks
Sam Richardsonby ted lasso
Best MINISERIES
dopesick
The Dropout
Who is Anna?
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Leading Actress MINISERIES
Tony Collette by The Staircase
Julia GarnerWho is Anna?
lily james by Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson by American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair
Margaret Qualleyby The assistant
Amanda Seyfriedby The Dropout
Best Leading Actor MINISERIES
Colin Firth by The Staircase
Andrew Garfieldby by command of heaven
Oscar Issac for Secrets of a marriage
Michael Keatonby dopesick
Himesh Patel by Station Eleven
sebastian stan by Pam & Tommy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS MINISERIES
Connie Britton by The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario by The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever by dopesick
Natasha Rothwell by The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeneyby The White Lotus
Mare Winningham by dopesick
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MINISERIES
Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus
Jake Lacy by The White Lotus
Will Poulter by dopesick
Seth Roger by Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard for dopesick
Michael Stuhlberg for dopesick
Steve Zahnby The White Lotus
Best TV MOVIE
Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians
Ray Donovan, the movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.