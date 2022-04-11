Full list of winners at the 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards

In this article, we bring you the complete list of winners at the Kid’s Choice Awards 2022. If in the row of the big winners of this distinction awarded on the basis of the votes of young fans, there is Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish or BTS, the heavyweights such as Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi and Charlie Puth and Chance the Rapper are snubbed. The evening was co-hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski in California.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS and more among big winners

During the 2022 edition of the Kid’s Choice Awards which took place, the saturday april 9, Olivia Rodrigo was doubly rewarded. The 19-year-old Big Breaker of the Year 2021 was honored as both Favorite Breakout Artist (Music) and Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) with the TV program High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Like Rodrigo, Billie Eilish also won two awards during the evening. She was awarded a share on behalf of favorite song with the single ” Happy Than Ever » and on the other hand for the favorite album with the eponymous disc. For the information, in three years, this is the second time that the singer has won the distinction of the song of the year. Two years ago, with his title ” bad guy she had received the same palm.

Moreover, she thus presents herself as the fifth double winner in this tight category since the creation of the prize in 1987. She indeed joins a club previously composed of Avril Lavigne, Beyonce, One Direction and Ariana Grande. The latter just won the title favorite female artist for the fifth timewhich is already a record in the competition.

For his part, Ed Sheeran was distinguished in the category ” favorite male artist ” for the first time. As the famous Boy’s Band of K-Pop, BTS won the Favorite Group award for the third year in a row. A coronation which allows them in passing to be on an equal footing with the Black Eyed Peas, Fifth Harmony and One Direction as the only three-time winners in this category.

Moreover, the hit ” Stay ” of Justin Bieber and Kid LAROI was honored in the category ” Best Musical Collaboration “. Note that the Canadian star is the record holder of the competition on behalf of the category ” favorite male artist “. He’s won it five times, but lost it to Ed Sheeran this year. As far as he is concerned, by beating BTS in his category, Adele won the award for “ world favorite music star “.

Also, to spice up the evening, Kid Cudi performed his new musical release “ Stars in the Sky and his 2010 hit ” Pursuit of Happiness“. While Jack Harlow performed his 2021 hit “ Industry Baby » (without his partner Lil Nas X), without forgetting of course the titles “ nail tech ” and ” First Class » from his next album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

For information, apart from these actors of the musical world put forward, the distinctions went to the place of other people. These include: Charlie Puth, the University of Southern California Marching Band, Chance the Rapper, and Westcott Elementary School Chicago. However, other celebrities evolving in other registers than music also participated in the evening. Among these are Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Chloe x Halle, Charli D’Amelio, Joshua Bassett, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Sofia Vergara, Dixie D’Amelio, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Ralph Macchio.

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards evening was broadcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr Channel. It has two particularities compared to the Oscars, which should be underlined. First, it lasted 90 minutes, instead of 3.5 hours for the Oscars. Second, although there were lots of laughs, no one was slapped.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

You can discover here the complete list of winners of this edition with the nominees of each category.

Favorite song

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

“Easy on Me” — Adele

WINNER: “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Take My Breath” — The Weeknd

“Up” — Cardi B

Favorite album

30 — Adele

Certified Lover Boy —Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

WINNER: Happy Than Ever —Billie Eilish

Justice —Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Best Female Artist

Adele

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Male Artist

Bruno Mars

drake

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

justin bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

WINNER: BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Brown 5

Migos

Best Musical Collaboration

“Beautiful Mistakes” — Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” — Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Stay” — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite Revelation Artist

Chloe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

WINNER : Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favorite Global Music Star

WINNER: Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Time (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalia (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Top Social Media Star

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

addison rae

WINNER: Dixie D’Amelio

Johnny Orlando

Best TV program for children: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Best Family TV Show: iCarly

Best reality TV show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite comic: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female TV Star (Children): Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star (Children): Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda CosgroveCarly Shay Icarly)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

FILM

favorite movie : Spider-Man: No Way Home

Favorite movie actress: Zendaya (GM, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dunes)

Favorite movie actor: Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Favorite animated film: Disney’s Encanto

Favorite voice in an animated film: Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Song 2)

Favorite designer: Charli D’Amelio

Favorite Male Designer: MrBeast

Favorite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim

Favorite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady

Favorite video game: Minecraft