Full list of winners — Rock&Pop

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 It has already come to an end and the expected has been revealed winners list. Which raise great films that will undoubtedly give something to talk about this and next year.

And who knows, maybe they could be nominated for the 2023 Oscar Awards.

What were the winning films of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival?

Those who won the awards of this long-awaited film event were chosen by the festival jury. Which is headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and supported by Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

And it is that several films such as the biographical film of Elvis Y Top Gun: Maverick They had big premieres at the festival. Nevertheless, They failed to win any awards.

However, there were 21 films that were eligible for the Palme d’Or, which is essentially the prize for the Best film.

Despite this, there were several films that received standing ovations that speak volumes about the quality of all those that competed.

palm d’or

Triangle Of Sadness, directed by Ruben Ostlund

Grand Prize (TIE)

Stars At Noon, directed by Claire DenisClose and Lukas Dhont

best director

Park Chan-wook, who directed Decision To Leave

75th Anniversary Special Award

Tori and Lokita, directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Jury Prize (TIE)

EO, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eight Mountains, directed by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch

best Actor

Song Kang-ho, Broker

Best screenplay

Tarik SalehBoy From Heaven

Best actress

Tsar Amir Ebrahimi, Holy Spider

Camera d’Or

War Pony, directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gamell

Camera d’Or Special Mention

Plan 75, directed by Chie Hayakawa

Palme d’Or short film

The Water Murmurs, directed by Jianying Chen

GOLDEN EYE AWARDS

Best Documentary

All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen

Special Jury Prize

Mariupolis 2, directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius

ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD

Broker, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda