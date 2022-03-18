Full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2.0.0 Patch Notes, Including Item Crate Changes and More

We bring an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the new DLC tracks of the Bonus Tracks Pass.

In this case, we have been able to know the full 2.0.0 patch notes. Remember that this update has been released in the last few hours, and we now know that it includes all of the following:

Support for downloadable content: Now compatible with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass (Round 1: 8 Tracks) If someone in the lobby has the pass, all players can select one of the pass circuits. This is compatible with “Friends”, “Wireless Play” and “LAN Play”. As of March 21, you can select a circuit of the pass in the online game. Supports “world”, “regional” and “tournaments”. Even if the player does not own the pass, he can play circuits of the pass randomly. General: Reduced the time it takes for an item box to regenerate when someone else picks it up. Fixed issues: Fixed an issue where a communication error would occur when 12 people matched during online play. You need to download the latest update data in order to play online. If you download the data from the latest update, you will not be able to “Wireless Play” or “LAN Play” with other players who are using data from a previous update. The update data contains bug fixes that improve the gaming experience and other content not listed here.

Remember that the players will begin to be able to enjoy it from that moment if they have done with this DLC through any of the available routes. We recommend you check your game to see if you can already play it at the indicated times.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that this is the first set of tracks and more rounds will be released in the future.

