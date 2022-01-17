The full moon of the wolf is the first of 2022, when and how to admire it. All useful information.

All with their eyes turned to the sky, tonight, to admire the first full moon of 2022: the Wolf Moon. The sky will be sufficiently clear in most of Italy, except for some areas in the Center South and North East, where there will be banks of mist or clouds. Elsewhere, however, we will have optimal conditions to admire the full moon.

The Moon will be full in night between 17 and 18 January. The completion of the full moon will be, to be precise, at 00.47 on January 18 but already in the previous hours we will be able to admire our natural satellite in all its splendor. Here’s everything you need to know and why this full Moon is called the Wolf Moon.

The full Moon of the Wolf arrives, the first of 2022: when and how to admire it

Appointment tonight, in night between Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th January, with the first full moon of the year. Unmissable event that will allow us to admire our natural satellite in all its splendor thanks to the good weather and clear skies over most of Italy.

According to reports from the UAI – Unione Astrofili Italiani, the Moon will be al full moon at 12.47 am on January 18th, therefore, within the first hour of the new day. Already in the previous hours, however, we will still be able to observe the full moon, with slightly perceptible differences, e bright in the sky.

The Moon will appear in the sky in the East around the mid afternoon, before the sunset. We will therefore be able to admire it in the celestial sky and in the colors of the twilight. To have a reference, at the height of Rome, the Moon rises at 16.27 and sets at 7.30 the following day. With other Italian cities there is a difference of about a quarter of an hour, twenty minutes, depending on the position to the east, where it rises first, or to the west, where it rises later.

Wolf Moon

We said that the first full moon of the year is called the Wolf Moon. It is not, of course, a scientific denomination but a name that comes from Native American traditions and which is still used for the charm it evokes.

The name is due to the behavior of the wolves this season. In the cold and snow of January, with the food shortages, the hungry wolves approached Indian villages in search of something to eat. Also, in January the mating season begins which brings wolves to howl at night, facing the sky, to mark their territory, giving the impression ofhowling at the moon. This is the origin of the name Full Moon of the Wolf. THE sioux indicated the first full moon of the year with the expression “the Moon where wolves run together“.

The link between the winter full moon and the wolf, however, is also found in other cultures, including European ones, especially Celtic ones. While in Japan, the month of January is the month of the god Wolf.