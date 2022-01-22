Full of antioxidants and vitamin C against muscle pain with this herbal tea that will warm us from hands to feet

There is nothing more relaxing than coming home after a long day at work and finally crouching on the sofa with the plaid, TV and a nice, steaming hot cup. But it’s even more satisfying when that cup is also very healthy.

In times like this, we need to feel good both physically and mentally. This is why vitamins, minerals and antioxidants are essential for our body. Especially when we feel tension, stiffness, cold, muscle aches and rheumatism.

These “symptoms” could be normal given the winter season in which the cold makes itself felt and the body, once in the heat, could be affected and for this reason it could react in this way. Not necessarily, in fact, it could be pathologies or physical conditions. But for this it is advisable to talk to your doctor or to have tests as a prevention.

But let’s see in detail the ingredients to have a full body of antioxidants and vitamin C against muscle pain with this herbal tea that will warm us from hands to feet. In this regard, if you always have cold feet we recommend this foot bath which would help blood circulation and would help relieve fatigue and thus have lighter legs.

The ingredients

In addition to warming us up, this herbal tea contains several ingredients with beneficial effects:

karkade;

cloves;

Apple;

honey.

Karkadè is already found in supermarkets and herbalists in the form of an infusion, through the drying of Hibiscus flowers. Cloves are used in homeopathic practice since it is claimed, as Humanitas also states, that they have anti-inflammatory functions and that for this reason they are used against muscle pain. In addition to this important function, they are also allies in promoting proper digestion by avoiding abdominal bloating. In addition, they contain important mineral salts such as magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. The latter, for example, is essential for the body and would be very risky if we had low potassium.

In most cases it is underestimated, but the apple is really precious. First of all, it is a source of antioxidants and rich in mineral salts and vitamin C. But the apple is recommended for various diseases because “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”.

Full of antioxidants and vitamin C against muscle pain with this herbal tea that will warm us from hands to feet

What we should do is to take a saucepan and pour natural water, and insert thin slices of apple, two or three cloves and in the meantime also prepare the karkadè infusion. We boil for 3 or 4 minutes and combine. It is recommended to drink hot herbal tea, but it is also possible to drink it cold.

