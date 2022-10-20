Full of luxuries! Meghan Markle shows off the impressive mansion where she lives with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recently gave an exclusive interview to the magazine Variety in which she was empowered and spoke, among other things, about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

For this edition dedicated to feminine power, the ‘Suits’ actress uncovered herself and showed the beautiful mansion in which she lives with her husband, the prince harry and their little children Archie and Lilibet.

So far everything related to the mansion of the dukes of sussex had been quite an enigma, because although its location was known in Montecito, Calif.; there were no further details of the luxurious residence.

It should be noted that the photographs should have come out in September, but the publication was delayed as a show of respect for the death of the monarch who remained on the throne for 70 years, which occurred on September 8.

But now that the mourning has passed, both the media and the fans of this family were able to learn more relevant data about the house valued at 14 million dollars. We tell you.

How is the mansion of the Dukes of Sussex?

The photos and video were taken at the ranch of San Ysidro that the family occupies in Montecito, California.

Harry and Meghan bought this mansion in July 2020, for approximately 14,650,000 dollars, it has 9 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a games room, a projection room, a spa, a wine cellar and its own private garden for the little ones. .

In the images you can see that several of the spaces have warm light lamps to illuminate each space. In addition, it has a somewhat classic design, with earth colors both in the paint on the walls and in each decoration item.

In this place Harry and Meghan live together with other celebrities such as Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Ellen Degeneres, Oprah Winfrey or Natalie Portman.