Full training before Clermont / PSG

Last Sunday the PSG launched its 2022-2023 financial year perfectly with a river success against the FC Nantes on the sidelines of Champions Trophy (4-0). Now it’s time to lean towards the League 1, which will resume its rights this weekend. And on this occasion, the men of Christophe Galtier will rub shoulders with Clermont Football in hostile land (9 p.m.).

Some good news

And two days before this deadline, the Parisian players were on deck in training this Thursday morning. As usual during a pre-match, the red and blue supporters were able to enjoy the first 15 minutes of this session. A very positive session since no player was missing. Indeed, absent in the face of canaries, Hugo Ekitike was present with his teammates. The former Reims should therefore be able to participate in this Saturday’s match. The frames that are Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti Where Sergio Ramos were, therefore, well on the lawn of the Lodge Camp this morning. Note also the presence of certain titis like Warren Zaire-Emery Eric Junior Dina-EbimbeIsmael Gharbi and Arnaud Kalimuendo. Finally, anticipated on departure, Idrissa Gueye was part of it, just like Abdou Diallo Where Mauro Icardi.

Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Rafina, Georginio Wijnaldum and Thilo Kehrerthe players on which Christophe Galtier does not count, were, themselves, very absent as very widely anticipated.