Fully 3D printed flexible OLED display: it can be done! Even at home?

A group of researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have developed what they describe as the first 3D printed flexible OLED display which could in the future also be achieved with printing devices that are not necessarily industrial, thus simplifying the possible replacement of damaged parts or the construction from scratch of amateur devices.

The researchers took a new approach that combines two 3D printing methods to print six layers that are required to get a working display. The electrodes were made using extrusion printing techniques, which also made it possible to fabricate interconnections and encapsulation and insulation parts. The active layers, on the other hand, were spray-painted at room temperature.

Previously, other researchers had tried to follow a very similar path, encountering problems on the front of the uniformity of the light emission on the entire panel or also relying on other techniques unrelated to 3D printing (for example spin-coating or evaporation thermal) to be able to make some components.

The prototype created by the researchers is actually a concept, which demonstrates the possibility of using the technique: it was in fact a small array of 8×8 light points, a 1.5-inch element with just 64 pixels. It is clear that any kind of real use requires definitions of several orders of magnitude higher (for a normal smartphone, for example, we are talking about 4-5-6 inches and more than two million pixels for a FullHD resolution).

So we are faced with a kind of experiment that demonstrates the feasibility of a concept, even if it will be necessary to take a different path before being able to think of any possible practical application. The researchers used a 3D printer with special customizations and which has a cost of a few tens of thousands of dollars, therefore nothing within the reach of an amateur user with “domestic” equipment.

But the researchers are optimistic. Michael McAlpine, University of Minnesota Kuhrmeyer Family Chair Professor for the Department of Mechanical Engineering and lead author on the project, said, “The beautiful part of our research is that all integrated manufacturing, so we’re not talking 20 years with a wishful thinking. of something we actually produced in the lab, and it’s not hard to imagine that it could translate into printing all kinds of displays on your own at home or on the go in a few years, on a small portable printer. “