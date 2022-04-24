fully customize the Control Center of your smartphone

Share

Do you have a Xiaomi mobile? Find out how to fully customize MIUI Control Center.

MIUI is, without a doubt, one of the best customization layers for Android thanks, above all, to the enormous number of features it already has the wide variety of customization options included.

Regarding the customization of MIUI, recently, we already told you how to change the startup customization or how to change the color of the camera and now we come to reveal 4 tricks to customize the Control Center of your Xiaomi mobilewhich you can access simply by swiping from the top of the screen.

Change the style of notifications

As of MIUI 12, the Control Center of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles adopted an iOS-like design and so, if we slide from the top right of the screen, the shortcuts appear and if we do it from the left side the notification panel appears.

Well, the MIUI control center allows us customize the style of said notification panel being able to choose between two options: Android notification style or MIUI style.

For customize notification style in MIUI Control Center you just have to follow these simple steps:

Access the menu of Settings on your Xiaomi mobile

on your Xiaomi mobile Enter the section Notifications and control center

Click on the option Notification bar

Select the style you prefer: Android or MIUI

Our recommendation is that you try both and that stay with the one you like the most.

Change the style of the Control Center

In relation to the design change of the control center that occurred from MIUI 12, Xiaomi gives you the possibility to return to the old style, in which shortcuts and notifications are in a single panel.

To restore the original style of MIUI Control Center you just have to perform the following actions:

Get into the Settings of your Xiaomi terminal

of your Xiaomi terminal Click on the button Notifications and control center

inside section Control center click on the option Control Center Style

click on the option Select the classic style of the control center by clicking on the option Old version

As in the previous case, we recommend that you try both styles and that you stay with the one that is more comfortable for you.

Change the order of shortcuts

Whether you have the old style of Control Center or the new one, MIUI gives you the option to rearrange the location of shortcuts that appear in it and add new switches to it.

For this you just have to perform these simple steps:

Access the Control Center of your Xiaomi mobile by sliding from the top of the screen

of your Xiaomi mobile by sliding from the top of the screen Click on the edit icon located in the upper right corner

located in the upper right corner Drag the shortcut to the area where you want to relocate

to the area where you want to relocate Click on the green “+” sign located at the top right of the switch you want to add to Control Center

located at the top right of the switch you want to add to Control Center Click on the button Ready located in the upper right corner

In this way, you can relocate the shortcuts that you use the most at the top to have them more accessible and add other switches that are useful to you.

Get new switches for the Control Center with this app

If the shortcuts that MIUI offers you fall short, you can get new switches for Control Center thanks to the Quick Settings app.

So for add new shortcuts to the Control Center of your Xiaomi mobile with this application you just have to carry out the following actions:

Open the Quick Settings app on your Xiaomi mobile

Click on the option shortcuts

Select the switch you want to add to the Control Center of your Xiaomi

Click on the option Enable Tile and immediately the icon of said switch will turn blue

and immediately the icon of said switch will turn blue Open Control Center and click on the edit icon located at the top right

located at the top right Locate the switch you just selected and click on the green “+” sign located at the top right of the

located at the top right of the Click on the button Ready located in the upper right corner

In addition to being able to add the switches that come by default in the app, Quick Settings also allows you to create your own shortcuts to the apps you use most and add them to Control Center.

For create and add a shortcut to MIUI Control Center to any of the apps you have installed on your smartphone, you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Quick Settings app on your Xiaomi mobile

Click on the option shortcuts

Select one of the switches with the title Apps & Shortcuts

Click on the option Enable Tile

Open Control Center and click on the edit icon located at the top right

located at the top right Locate the switch you just selected and click on the green “+” sign located at the top right of the

located at the top right of the Click on the button Ready located in the upper right corner

located in the upper right corner Redeploy Control Center and click on the direct access what did you just add

what did you just add A window will automatically open on the home screen of your mobile in which you will have to select the application you want to associate with this switch

Related topics: Personalization

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!