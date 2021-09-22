Fulminacci and Brando Pacitto, chronicle of a unique evening

ROME – The laughter with Nanni Moretti, the sound reflections of Gael García Bernal, and then Pasolini interviewing Ungaretti, the tears of Ryan Gosling, a sudden avalanche and that pop philosophy signed by Richard Curtis: at the Pigneto Film Festival we brought the first episode of the our new format, Fight Corn, with Andrea Morandi to referee the confrontation between two special guests such as Fulminacci and Brando Pacitto who talked about each other through their favorite films, from Major force to Rally of love passing through Control And Like a thunder.

In front of the attentive audience of the Largo Venue in Rome, Brando and Fulminacci thus revealed, position after position, the five clips chosen for the evening. The singer began with the avalanche scene of Major force by Ruben Östlund, then here is the actor talking instead of a film like Ema and, in particular, the scene in which Bernal takes it out on reggaeton (you can see the video of the evening below). The most fascinating aspect of the evening was the pop short circuit between high and low, between Joy Division and Ryan Gosling, with very particular choices (Victoria by Sebastian Schipper) alternating with other more classic ones (The Blues Brothers).

In short, an hour of cinema and music, a dialogue that left the audience of the Pigneto Film Festival speechless, very careful not to lose the confrontation between two characters like Fulminacci and Brando who, once more, turned out to be capable thinking heads of reflections but taken for granted, stimulating those who watched to rediscover films (Matter of time, we told you about it here) or to rethink the role of the actor (Birdman). And now we are already thinking about the second episode of Fight Corn.