Fulminant meningitis, Marco dies at 22: prophylaxis for 14 contacts

The tragedy of Marco Innocente in Castelfranco Veneto, in the province of Treviso: the boy, aged only 22, died within a few days, killed by fulminant meningococcal meningitis.

At just 22 years old, a boy died yesterday, Friday 25 March, of a woman meningococcal meningitis. The tragic story of Marco Innocente comes from Castelfranco Veneto, in the province of Treviso. A former student of Giorgione who played football in Virtus Calstelfranco, Marco had the first symptoms on Wednesday 23 March and died within a few days. On Thursday, low-grade fever, headache, severe fatigue, vomiting took over. Then in the following night the situation worsened with the appearance of breathing difficulties, pain and weakness in the lower limbs and spots on the trunk and face. He was taken to the emergency room in Castelfranco, where, however, it was not possible to do anything for him. Marco Innocente died on Friday morning.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed the suspected invasive meningococcal disease, serotype B is responsible. The reporting of meningococcal meningitis involves the activation of specific hygiene and public health measures: epidemiological investigation to identify contacts to be subjected to health surveillance and possibly chemoprophylaxis. In the specific case, having received the report, the Public Health and Hygiene Service promptly activated the epidemiological investigation. At the moment 14 close contacts were identified between family and friends (the young man had spent an evening at the disco in recent days when symptoms appeared), who underwent chemoprophylaxis.

The news of the sudden death of the 22-year-old spread quickly in the city: Marco is described by those who knew him as a boy who was always smiling, who loved life, and was a great football fan. He was enrolled at the University of Padua in the Faculty of Educational Sciences: he dreamed of becoming a teacher.