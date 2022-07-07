Fund campaign for Dominican winemaker eliminated

The GoFundMe portal removed this Thursday the fundraising page created for the Dominican employee of a warehouse in Manhattan, who is being held in Rikers Island jail on a $250,000 bond.

This after he fatally stabbed, in self-defense, a customer who entered the counter and assaulted him last Friday night.

As published by the Daily Mail, there is growing anger over the decision of the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, to charge the Dominican with murder. Joseph Alba 51, for killing a “professional criminal” in self-defense after he was attacked in the warehouse.

Jose Alba is being held on Rikers Island awaiting his first court appearance on murder charges.

His bail was set at $250,000.an exorbitant amount compared to the low or no cash bail Bragg’s office routinely gives to repeat offenders, according to the Daily Mail.

Alba is reportedly well-liked in the community where the winery was located, having worked there for decades and has no criminal record.

His family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for his legal expenses, but the page was removed Wednesday night after raising $20,000. GoFundMe has not yet explained the decision.

Alba has not yet been charged; Her case will go before a grand jury on Saturday.

Even though surveillance video captures the alleged victim, Austin Simon, 37, barging behind the grocery store counter to attack him, the Dominican remains behind bars.

Alba’s family insists she was acting in self-defense when she grabbed the knife to fight off her attacker.