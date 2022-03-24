Fundación Hospital Pediátrico celebrates one year of its support program for patients and parents in Puerto Rico

The main techniques used by the experts at the Pediatric Hospital Foundation are breathing exercises, cognitive activities, and sensory stimulation, among others.

With the aim of providing help to patients and families, the Pediatric Hospital Foundation creates an emotional support program, Child Life, which celebrates its first year of service. This was announced by the executive director of the Foundation, Rebeca Quiñones.

During this year, the Child Life program has successfully carried out 3,360 therapeutic interventions in hospital units of the University Pediatric Hospital, Dr. Antonio Ortiz, the most important medical institution for children and youth in Puerto Rico.

The program provides multidisciplinary therapeutic services to be able to treat the fears and anxiety derived from a hospitalization process in the life of a child or young person, thus achieving a holistic view of treatment.

And it is that Child Life not only focused on the areas of general pediatrics, surgery and pediatric intensive care units, but has also expanded to other specialties, such as oncology and renal dialysis.

The beneficiaries of these therapeutic services are mainly patients with chronic diseases that can trigger acute pain, burns, genetic conditions, intellectual disability, developmental delays, patients with prolonged stays due to infections, with new diagnoses, due to relapses, with complicated diagnoses in development, with wound curettage, among others.

“Every day more doctors, nurses and hospital social workers are identifying new patients who can benefit from the Child Life program, unique and individualized attention to face a diagnosis or health eventQuinones commented.

Similarly, Aleisa Ginés and Urania Domínguez, specialists in Child Life, have seen the positive changes of many patients who acquire the tools to understand the health conditions they experience.

“We are extremely proud of the rooting of the Child Life program within the hospital, so much so that professional collaboration is achieved with the Pediatrics Residency Program of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico to include a rotation of resident doctors in Child Life therapeutic program. Likewise, Child Life has been an integral part in the immunization interventions with children and its families offering coping strategies of emotions when receiving vaccines against COVID -19″, added Aleisa Ginés.

The tools used by these experts are the breathing and relaxation therapiesgames to stimulate memory, directed storytelling, creative expressive arts, visual therapies, cognitive activities, sensory stimulation, music games, art in movement, puzzles, crafts and writing therapy to express emotions, among others.

“By celebrating this first anniversary of Child Life, we reaffirm the Foundation’s commitment to the emotional health of pediatric patients at a time when many families continue to face high levels of anxiety, helplessness, and poor emotional management as a result of the pandemic, the world conflict events, earthquakes and natural disasters like Irma and Maria,” Quiñones added.

To contribute to the Fundación Hospital Pediátrico you can make your contribution through ATH Móvil (search for FHP), www.fundacionhospitalpediatrico.org or send your check payable to Fundación Hospital Pediátrico to PO Box 10728, San Juan, PR 00922.