Fundamental pillars on which the welfare economy is based

In Economic Policy, Welfare Economics is defined as the branch of economic and political science that deals with issues related to economic efficiency and social welfare; another less orthodox definition defines it as the branch of Microeconomics that deals with explaining the level of collective well-being, analyzes the well-being of the individuals that make up society.

The Welfare Economy is based on three fundamental pillars: health, education and pensions. The first two are the most important; give quality of life to individuals. Pensions are the third pillar, but I am not going to deal with them, it would take too long.

Without good “universal health”, the individual cannot have quality of life. Without a good individual and collective education, the country has no future.

France, Germany and Sweden occupy the top positions in terms of healthcare spending over GDP, with more than 10%. Spain is behind, with 7.85% of the GDP, it occupies the 20th position in the ranking of the 192 countries that comprise it; It has one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world: in 2020, our country spent 88,063 million euros on healthcare, which represented 15.28% of total public spending. The key to having good public health in mixed economies such as in the EU is for private health to collaborate and complement the public; either through concerts or in contracting health care insurance. In Spain there are more than 10 million private policies, which means a burden of care for public health.

The United States is ranked 34th in the world ranking: it has a mixed system of public and private insurance, without universal health coverage. In 2019, 48% of the population received private health insurance through their employer. 5% buy health insurance independently. 13% are covered by the MEDICARE program, 16% do not have health insurance, about 50 million people.

MEDICAID is another program that supposedly covers low-income families, protected by federal law: pregnant women, children, the elderly, and the disabled. These programs are not enough to guarantee universal access to health and coverage of all essential health services. The law requires all citizens to purchase health insurance with minimum coverage under penalty of a fine.

Under the Obama Presidency, the OBAMACARE law for patient protection and affordable health care for the most disadvantaged was approved; he met with strong resistance in Congress from the Republican Party. In the United States there is no Welfare Economy as understood in the European Union, where there is good accessibility for the use of medical services.

The second pillar where the Welfare Economy is supported is education: Denmark spends 7% in this item on GDP, it is the first. They are followed by Sweden with 6.5% and Finland with 6.2%; Portugal, Estonia and Lithuania spend 6%. Spain has lower spending, with 4% of GDP (2020). In millions of euros, Germany spent 168,028 on education in 2020, followed by France with 127,929, the United Kingdom with 126,000, Spain in the same year only 50,299 million; It is the fifth country in the EU that allocates the least to education. Outside of Europe, the United States spent 655,321 million and Japan, 144,068. An advanced economy must allocate a percentage of GDP above 6% to education, as Sweden, Germany, France and Finland do within Europe.

There is a point that I want to underline, which has a direct impact on social welfare: it refers to cities. These must be friendly to the citizen, have good public services and offer people facilities to access culture and leisure. An example to follow in Europe is the city of Gothenburg, the second in Sweden; It’s an amazing city for both the young and old, scoring very high in almost every category. Berlin, Madrid, Seville and Vigo stand out for their quality of life, cleanliness, leisure, culture and care for the environment.

Good universal healthcare and a quality educational system are, as I referred to at the beginning, the fundamental pillars on which the Well-being Economy is based. As a result of the terrible epidemic produced by the SHARS-COV 2 virus, Europe has entered a stagflation scenario (inflation with stagnant GDP) and is on the brink of economic recession. At the same time, the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the problem. Which may take time to resolve while the war continues. The Welfare Economy in the EU countries could suffer seriously.

Agustin Hidalgo Sainz de los Terreros. Economist.