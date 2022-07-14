Funds for Kern Health Systems for Health and Wellness Programs.

They feature a wellness program by Kern Health Systems, as well as other benefits available through a series of community program funds.

Maritza Jiménez, Marketing and Public Relations Specialist, explains to us at Telemundo Valle Central.

Kern Health Systems is proud to announce funding to serve seven public schools and 72 community organizations in Kern to implement school and community programs in 2022 and 2023.

It is a 2-year plan to include students, parents, and school administrators in activities that promote and support the physical, social, emotional, and mental well-being of families. The schools that were chosen will represent North and South Kern, and Bakersfield:

Alicante in Lamont

Fred L. Thompson Jr. High in Bakersfield

Harvest Elementary in Delano

Horizon Elementary in Bakersfield

Kernville Elem on Lake Isabella

Louise Sandrini in Bakesfield

Woodrow Wallace Middle on Lake Isabella

Each program recognizes the needs of each school with the support of parents, administration and community support

Programs focus on nutrition, physical activity, social and emotional learning, and vaping prevention.

They feature healthy gardens, sports, meditation, healthy cooking classes, educational messages, and more.

This marks the seventh anniversary of the program, with more than $550,000 in funding.