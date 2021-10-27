News

Funds, from Tobam ​​an innovative sector on Bitcoin and Blockchain

TOBAM, the French manager who invented the approach Maximum Diversification®, announced the launch of a new fund focused on bitcoin and blockchain. The fund is designed to provide retail investors with unit-linked access to the performance and diversification virtues of bitcoin and the blockchain ecosystem.

The bottom TOBAM BTC-Linked and Blockchain Equity combines two historical skills of TOBAM: on the one hand the management of investments in bitcoin, implemented by TOBAM since 2017, and on the other hand the management of a portfolio of shares through a systematic approach, experience successfully implemented by TOBAM for over 15 years.

The fund allocates up to 10% of its assets in bitcoin. This exposure is managed through the TOBAM Bitcoin CO2-Offset fund, which since 2017 has demonstrated TOBAM’s ability to offer qualified investors rigorous, efficient, transparent and now carbon offsetting exposure to Bitcoin.

The fund also invests in international stocks correlated according to TOBAM to changes in the price of bitcoin. For example, these may be listed shares of companies with bitcoin-related businesses, such as mining or brokerage, or those with bitcoin on their balance sheets. This allocation aims to expose itself to the growing adoption of Bitcoin and blockchain.

From a regulatory point of view, the TOBAM BTC-Linked and Blockchain Equity fund, approved by the AMF, is the first French fund to exploit the possibilities offered by the PACTE law in terms of investments in crypto-assets. It is eligible for French life insurance contracts.

Commenting on the launch of the new fund, Christophe Roehri, Deputy CEO of TOBAM, declares: “TOBAM has been offering since 2017 a fund invested in bitcoin reserved for qualified investors. The adoption of bitcoin and blockchain technologies has accelerated sharply in recent years, creating exceptional opportunities. Managed with rigor and professionalism, exposure to this theme can, if continued, bring significant benefits in terms of returns and diversification. We are delighted to be able to provide you with access through life insurance today. ”

