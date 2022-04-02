Funes Mori destroys Argentina and surprises Mexico with important words from Qatar

The Rayados del Monterrey striker sent a harsh message to the Argentine National Team ahead of the Qatar World Cup

April 01, 2022 10:00 p.m.

The future duel that Argentina and Mexico will hold in the next World Cup in Qatar has raised all the spotlights in the Aztec country, and a player from Liga MX has been in the news for this duel of countries.

The striker of the Rayados de Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori has been in the spotlight of the media since this duel between Mexicans and Argentines in the next World Cup was known. The man born in Argentina and nationalized in Mexico could be present in Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s final call.

Funes Mori, who has been nationalized with Mexico since June 2021, has already been summoned to Mexico and has played official matches for the ‘Tri’, he was questioned if he would shout a goal against Argentina in the next World Cup.

“First it would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup. As I say, they are feelings, dreams that I have proposed and everything will depend on me. I would celebrate the goal with all my heart (…) These are things that happen in life, today we got Argentina and it’s going to be a very nice game”, assured the striker.

“The group is ready for that, perhaps we are past the pressure of qualifying for the World Cup. Nice things are coming, the dream of every player is to play in the World Cup and you have to work to fight for a place on the list”, added the Rayados de Monterrey player.