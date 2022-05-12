Funes Mori is out of the Tri for friendlies prior to the World Cup

Enrique Martinez Villar

One of the absences that the Mexican National Team will have during the summer for face Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador will be Rogelio Funes Moriwho is currently recovering from a series of injuries, most recently to his left knee, but also suffers from a “loss of credit” in the eyes of Gerardo Martino and his coaching staff.

Funes Mori will not be summoned

The Twin will not be on the 38-player roster that Tata makes known throughout these weeks to gradually join the concentration of the National Team that began last Monday with three players: Carlos Acevedo, Rodolfo Cota and Rodolfo Pizarro.

Funes Mori has not played since Matchday 9 of Clausura 2022, in which Rayados was already eliminated in the Repechage. Although he was already doing some exercises with his teammates in El Barrial before Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team was eliminated, He does not have the conditions for now to compete for a place in the Tricolor.

Funes Mori and his ordeal of injuries

The semester has been very complicated for the man born in Argentina and nationalized Mexican. In addition to the left knee injury, he also suffered an injury to his right thigh.so he has spent more time in recovery than on the courts.

Before the drop of Funes Mori, who only scored one goal in the entire Octagonal (against Honduras at Estadio Azteca), the Tata Martino has Henry Martín and Santiago Giménez in mind in that center forward position to complete the list that is led by Raúl Jiménez.

The short deck of options in that position opens the panorama to other elements that can play as wingers and that is that this it will be the only time that Martino can observe the majority of the players to define the final list for the World Cup.

This week those of Rayados are integrated

Although Pizarro is already at the High Performance Center training with two goalkeepers, this weekend the Rayados players will join the National Team’s concentration. Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes and Luis Romo They will be the ones who join the activities of the National Team, since the idea is that the rest concentrate when they finish their activity with their clubs.

Erick Gutiérrez will arrive in Mexico next week and he will not take vacations, he wants to recover ground against Martino after the weekend he will end his activity with PSV Eindhoven who stayed with the runner-up in the Netherlands and the Cup trophy.

