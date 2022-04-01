Funes Mori’s reaction to knowing that he can face Argentina in Qatar

Rogelio Funes Mori and his reaction after knowing the rivals he will have in Qatar

April 01, 2022 2:15 p.m.

The Argentine striker, naturalized Mexican, Rogelio Funes Mori, could not contain his happiness upon learning that Mexico is in the World Cup and that Gerardo Martino is considering him for the World Cup event.

Through his social networks, Rogelio Funes Mori posted an image where he joined an arm of strength and the Mexican flag as a sign of support for the nation that welcomed him. Funes Mori has been harshly criticized for the lack of goals in the qualifiers.

Gerardo Martino will have to hold a meeting with all the players he will call to define various points, including raising the level of the game; in the case of the strikers begin to have a streak of goals.

Will Mexico have preparation matches before traveling to Qatar?

The Mexican team will have several preparation matches among which will be teams with similar conditions and characteristics to those they have in the group, one of them being Ecuador, which has offensive football like the Argentine team.

