fungal infection awareness

María Río, Vice President and General Director of Gilead Spain.

The mortality associated with fungal infections is getting higher. Early treatment and multidisciplinary care are currently essential factors to achieve better survival rates and reduce the difficulty of diagnoses, avoiding locating them in late phases. To discuss the most relevant aspects in the field of prevention and management of fungal diseases and thus improve the quality of life of people who suffer from them, Gilead has organized the conferences ‘PENTHOUSE 2.0 Antifungals: Topics of Interest and Clinical Cases’, in order to bring the most current knowledge about these invasive fungal infections (IFI), both to doctors in training and to specialists in infectious diseases, haematologists and intensivists.

During the first of the training sessions, Jesús Fortún, head of the Infectious Diseases Section of the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid, and José María Aguado, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid, as coordinators of the meeting , wanted to underline the importance of collaboration between centers when comparing experiences. “Clinical research is based on these synergies, which is key for the evolution of knowledge in invasive fungal infection go ahead”, explained Aguado.

Fortún: “We need to optimize the techniques to achieve the most specific diagnoses possible”

“Learning about what is happening in other centers is very important when it comes to impacting or choose the best treatment for the patient, but also to face the future challenges that we are facing and that are associated with these opportunistic infections. This is the case, for example, of optimize techniques to achieve the most specific diagnoses possible or to have more monitoring options and biomarkers that help us to see the response and its predictive value to improve the prognosis of these patients”, Fortún pointed out.

In addition, during the sessions, the experts have agreed to highlight that invasive fungal infection is one of the clinical situations in which have multidisciplinary teams becomes more “obvious and necessary”. In this sense, Aguado has affirmed that “the close collaboration both the doctor in charge and the microbiologist, radiologist, infectious disease specialist and other specialists, such as pathologists, so that the treatment success and improving the quality of life of patients”.

In this regard, Fortún added that “in the IFI, the calibration of the host or patient is decisive.” “It is not the same to treat a patient with a haematological disease than to treat one with a oncological disease, with an organ transplant or with COPD, and doing it in an ICU or on a hospital ward does not have the same impact. For this reason, it is essential to work in a multidisciplinary manner and favor knowledge sharing“, he stated.

Infectious Disease Discussion Forum

The Attic Conferences are in a training space that brings together a group of teaching experts in Infectious Diseases, Hematology, Microbiology and Intensive Medicine, where they generate a forum for updating and discussing relevant topics on the most current aspects of the approach to patients with fungal infection. In addition, they are intended to help ensure coordination between the different hospitals in the same community to create a forum for discussion and multidisciplinary debate on the management of these pathologies.

In recent years, many advances have been made in the field of antifungal treatment. “For any healthcare professional dedicated to the care of immunosuppressed people in-depth and up-to-date knowledge is essential to achieve a better approach and care that helps to anticipate and treat complications derived from these diseases”, as commented by the coordinators of the meeting who have valued this type of meeting for “undoubtedly encouraging the development of research”, Fortún indicated.

During the conference, Julio García, head of the Microbiology Service at the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, addressed, during the ‘Ask an expert’ session, different issues in the field of invasive fungal infectionbased on the latest scientific evidence.

On the other hand, the presentation of two clinical cases. The first of them by Anabelle Chinea, hematologist at the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid, who has presented a closed clinical case with different problems of managing invasive fungal infection in patients with hematological diseases. Behind her, Ana Fernández, from the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital Internal Medicine Service, commented, through another closed clinical case, on her experience with invasive fungal infection.