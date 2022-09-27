Funk Flex tried to expose Cardi B in 2018: “Cardi’s crew and many other artists pay DJs to play records and say they’re hot”

New York radio veteran Funk Flex has no problem exposing his artists. In 2018, the hip-hop personality singled out Cardi B for allegedly paying DJs to play music and handing out big co-signs. In another pay-to-play accusation, fans today slammed Bardi for paying bloggers to feature his music.

Fans took to TikTok today to call out the Bronx rapper for allegedly paying blogs to promote the recent release of GloRillaThe hit song “Tomorrow 2”.

In a promotional post deleted from one of the blogs, Cardi B and GloRilla are praised for breaking the record for most day one views for a female rapper’s music video on Youtube.

The music video has received over 2.9 million views at the time of this story.

However, Doja Cat’s Kittenz and The Barbz quickly corrected the stats. Nicki Minaj and Doja hold the top three spots for most day one views for a female rapper’s music video for “Woman,” “Do We Have a Problem” and “Say So.”

A screenshot appeared of Flex in 2018 on Cardi and Musicians Anonymous for using payola tactics.

In response, Cardi provided answers to her haters and even addressed payola claims calling for the practice to be widely used by artists including Drake.

Funkmaster Flex has a history of suing artists it considers illegitimate. He lit up Cardi and the rap rookie Tekashi 6ix9ine to call themselves the kings of New York.

Cardi B wasted no time and responded to Flex who slammed her for referencing “King of New York” on her new song “Who Want the Smoke.”

Originally published on 08/16/2018