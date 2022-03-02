Funko Reveals New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Figures

the trailers and the posters they are not the only means to know more details about the premiere of a movie. There are collector’s items that are related to a film production and can give clues to what can happen in a film, although sometimes there is a risk of falling into the territory of the spoilers.

About, marvel.com has just presented the first collection of Funko Pops for the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. The curious thing about these figures is that they offer a glimpse of some new faces that we have not yet met in the audiovisual previews of the long-awaited film.

THE STEPHEN STRANGE VARIANTS

In addition to having Doctor Strange In its traditional version, the series of figures also includes its variants; we refer to Defender Strange and Supreme Strangethe latter appears without the characteristic beard of the character and with a completely new costume.

In addition to the protagonist of the new Marvel movie, the popular collectibles also have on their list Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch), America Chavez, Wong and Rintrahwho appeared briefly in the latest trailer for the second Doctor Strange movie.

A NEW CHARACTER

The revelations of the new Funko figures for “Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness” have also revealed another character that will appear in the film. Is about Sarah Wolfewho will apparently be Doctor Strange’s secretary and Wong’s love interest.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnes” (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is intended to be the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

PREMIERE OF ‘DOCTOR STRANGE 2’

The film is directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, and stars benedict cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnes” is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

