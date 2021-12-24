Funko Shows What If …? Observer POP

Funko showed in detail thededicated to, one of the protagonists ofthe Marvel Studios animated series available this summer on Disney +.

Uatu he is wearing the armor with which he confronts Ultron, blue and gold, he is ready to unleash all his power in a very plastic pose, while the dark blue cloak is waved by the wind. The POP has no particular size, and will be available exclusively at select retailers in the United States.

You can see it in its entirety in the photo below:

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which involves all the actors of the films, there is also Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who plays L’Osservatore, an iconic Marvel character. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series centers on Peggy Carter, and tells what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). The show also features the latest (vocal) appearance in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa).

