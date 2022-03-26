funny, embarrassing and unusual moments in its 93 editions

The most famous selfie

If it’s funny moments, you have to mention when Elle DeGenereswho in 2014 was the presenter of the Oscar, achieved the most famous selfie known so far, by bringing together in the same frame Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts. The image was shared millions of times and was the subject of countless memes, as well as various imitations.

Where do the winners keep their Oscar award?

Although it did not occur during any of the ceremonies, in 1999 Gwyneth Paltrow won the Oscar for shakespeare passionate. At that time, she declared that she kept him inside a warehouse and not in his house because “that thing” scared her; while Russell CroweBest Actor in 2001 for Gladiatorconfessed that the award was in the chicken coop of his ranch, in Australia, because it inspires his hens to lay bigger eggs.

While, Jack NicholsonBest Actor in 1976 and 1998 for Trapped without exit and better, impossible, respectively; and as a Supporting Actor in 1984 for the strength of loveonce admitted that he uses the medals to hang his hats.

Actors Javier Bardem and Jack Nicholson during the 80th Oscar delivery.

(Getty Images)



In the bathroom is where the Oscars of Jodie Foster as Best Actress in 1989 and 1992 for defendants and The silence of the inocents. He had to remove the Oscars until the humidity began to damage them.