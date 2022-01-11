Fuorutto Unieuro flyer: many offers, with discounts up to 60% | January 2022

THE tech winter sales of 2022 they started and after giving space to AliExpress it’s time to move on to another big name in the online shop (in this case, too offline): Unieuro kicked off the promotion All out, with many offers in the flyer including smartphones, accessories and appliances, with brands of the caliber of Xiaomi, Samsung and many others!

Unieuro Fuorieme flyer: all January 2022 offers on Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Huawei, Samsung and more

The new promotion All out Unieuro debuts in the brand’s physical stores and e-commerce, with many offers on Xiaomi, Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Huawei, Toshiba, Amazfit products and so on and so forth. There are smartphones and wearables, but also games, appliances, vacuum cleaners, headphones and so on, with discounts up to 60% discount. If you are looking for the right opportunity to save then you just have to take a look at the Unieuro promotion, which will last until January 27, 2022.

All the offers of the Fuoriall Unieuro promotion, valid until January 27th

Furthermore, before leaving you, we would like to point out a series of interesting discounts between smartphones, wearables and accessories Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Samsung and more: in short, the tech 2022 winter sales start on the right foot thanks to the new offers from Unieuro!

