Furia Animali / Su Italia 1 the film with Dwayne Johnson

Rampage: Animal Fury it goes aired today, February 6, 2022, starting from 21.10 on Italy 1. It is an action and adventure film with obvious science fiction references produced in the United States of America in 2018 by John Rickard, Brad Peyton, Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia. Brad Peyton himself also took care of the direction of the film. In the cast of the film we find as the protagonist Dwayne Johnson known as The Rock in the world of wrestling. Alongside him are Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, PJByrne, Joe Manganiello, Mary Shelton and many more.

Rampage: Animal Fury, the plot of the film: an experiment with negative results

The story told by Rampage: Animal Fury see at the center of the initial events Davis Okoye, a specialist in the world of primates linked by a deep friendship with Gorilla cared for from an early age. Unfortunately, following a biological experiment with negative results, the primate named George undergoes a sort of mutation that leads him to change his attitude and physical shape. In fact, it acquires incredible dimensions and for and goes out of the control of the expert and of his own will.

The aggressive attitude of what now looks like a monster generates terror and despair, seriously endangering people’s safety. As if that were not enough, shortly after the scientist realizes that the same accident also affected two other animals, a crocodile and a wolf.

All of North America is grappling with the destruction of the fearsome monsters, while Davis with the help of Kate Caldwell after several attempts and after risking death himself manages to find the winning combination to generate an antidote capable of putting an end to the wave of terror and madness of his beloved animals.

The video of the trailer “Rampage: Animal Fury”

