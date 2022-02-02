Furia Sarri with Tare and Lotito, background on the resignation

At Lazio there is talk of Sarri’s fury with Tare and Lotito for the winter transfer market, the background on the hypothesis of resignation arrives

Maurizio Sarri he is not satisfied with his Lazio winter market. Just like the fans, who called the work “ridiculous”, the coach was waiting for other types of reinforcements in addition to Jovane Cabralwho is carrying out the usual medical examinations this morning.

In home Lazioreports the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, echoes of a Sarri furious and disappointed. There are also rumors of disputes with Tare burst after the market is over, news denied by the club. However, the signs of a separation between coach and management seem to multiply and the effects on the renewal issue need to be assessed. It would not be excluded, moreover, that thoughts of resignation flashed in his head of the Tuscan, which however will hardly occur in the short term also because the team begins to assimilate his tactical dictates.

Calciomercato Lazio, distances between Sarri, Lotito and Tare: doubts about the future

The journalist Paolo also spoke about Sarri Cericola to the microphones of ‘Radio Radio’: “It is a hot moment, we recorded the coach’s dissatisfaction, while there are no meetings between the president and Sarri. At the moment the coach is making his assessments, he has not yet renewed and in the existing contract there is a termination clause for abroad. Sarri is struggling to see the start of the new project and intends to understand what the path will be “.

The Tuscan would ask the management for new guarantees, primarily that of being involved in future choices. With the president Lotito there would be no post-market contact. An interview with Tare, albeit quick, took place yesterday in Formello, but the content remained top secret.