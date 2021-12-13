Furio or Fast and Furios?

Reading time: 3 minutes

Italians driving: we are more like the very precise Furio of White, red and Verdone or to the reckless Dominic Toretto of Fast & Furios? Arexons, an Italian company that has been a leader in car care, DIY and industry products for almost 100 years, conducted a survey within its Facebook and Instagram communities to investigate the habits of motorists in the Bel Country and “discover” which of the two iconic movie characters they resemble the most.

It is difficult to imagine two more distant figures: Furio Zoccano, protagonist of the 1981 film by Carlo Verdone, is a talkative and pedantic Roman official residing in Turin, who plans and calculates everything down to the smallest detail, even while traveling; Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, in the famous saga focused on clandestine racing is instead one of the best drivers in the world, as well as a very skilled mechanic with incredible endurance and physical strength.

It goes without saying that, outside the cinematic fiction, the majority of people are positioned in the middle: 57% of the respondents represent the right mix between the two characters, borrowing characteristics from one and the other. Between Toretto and Furio, however, the first wins: 25% of respondents – hopefully without falling into the excesses of Fast and Furios – appreciate the sense of freedom of driving and are fascinated by the unknown.. Only 18% recognize themselves in the precise and meticulous Furio.

What aspects were analyzed in the survey? First of all, the preparation before leaving for a trip by car – such as, for example, the one that many Italians will undertake shortly to spend the Christmas holidays on a holiday or at the home of relatives. Over 6 out of 10 Italians – 63% – get a general idea of ​​the route and timing before getting behind the wheel, while 23% rely on intuition. On the contrary, 17% of drivers carefully study the itinerary, plan stops for refueling and calculate, indicatively, the costs of toll booths and fuel.

If the “mental” preparation for the trip can be overlooked, a different matter for the preparation of the car: the same protagonists of Fast and Furios, would never get “in motion” without having properly taken care of their vehicle. Before leaving, it is therefore essential to check up the car which, according to the Arexons experts, cannot ignore the level of the engine oil, the coolant (or the antifreeze in winter) and the windscreen washer, as well as the pressure. and wear of the tires and the condition of the lighting system.

In addition, if you are traveling in winter, it is important to bring along products specially designed for adverse weather conditions. Eg: Eliminate Ice of Arexons, ideal for quickly melting and eliminating the ice from the windshield and car windows, cleaning the surface and thus allowing perfect visibility; Diesel Anti-Freeze, a protective additive for Diesel and Turbo Diesel engines with a latest generation formulation specifically designed to reduce the size and improve the dispersion of paraffinic crystals, increasing the stability of diesel fuel at low temperatures; RAIN OFF, a special treatment for the windshield which, applied before it rains, creates a water-repellent film that favors the sliding of raindrops already at 50/60 km / h.

When everything is ready to go and you finally hit the accelerator, be careful not to lose your cool. Well 38% of respondents said they regularly discuss with other drivers. 47% more calm, who admit to getting nervous every now and then but to respond, basically, only if provoked. The remaining 15% instead tries to avoid tensions and does not respond to those who attack them.

In short, outside the car it is a jungle, but how is the situation inside? In fact, during the holidays, it often happens to travel with friends or family: even here, discussions can occur for directions, parking, radio control, etc … Just under 60% of Italians admit to getting nervous at times, even though they try to resolve without too many quarrels. 23%, on the other hand, literally take the command position at the wheel: any discussion is placated by the authority of the person behind the wheel. 19%, on the other hand, declare that they calmly deal with other passengers, so that the journey is pleasant for everyone.

After all, in the past, the main tensions between driver and passengers occurred when you got lost or took the wrong road. Today, with navigators and apps available on smartphones, losing the right way is certainly more difficult. In case of error or doubt, as many as 72% rely on GPS support, while 17% stop to ask passers-by and 11% of “men (and women) who must never ask” let themselves be guided by instinct.

Last but not least: refueling. According to the survey conducted by Arexons, most Italians wait for the “warning light” to come on before going to get fuel. In fact, only 22% are provident and always fill up before going to the reserve. 47%, on the other hand, stop at the service station only after the signal is switched on and, even, a further 31% admit to staying for a long time with the (almost) empty tank, contemptuous of the danger of running out of water.