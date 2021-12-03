Furiosa: the hope of Anya Taylor-Joy | Cinema

.

I’m so excited. I’m sure whoever I am at the end of the shoot will be very different from the person I am now, I’m very excited about this growth. It’s only possible with challenging roles and I can’t imagine a better role, a better director and a better story. I can not wait.

The film will tell the origins of the iconic character played by Anya-Taylor Joy, and will also see in the cast Chris Hemsworth. George Miller will direct the film, and will handle production in Australia alongside Doug Mitchell and their Kennedy Miller Mitchell. The screenplay was written by Miller together with Nico Lathouris: the duo wrote Mad Max: Fury Road, which has won seven Oscars.

Behind the scenes will be Colin Gibson (production designer), Margaret Sixel (editing), Ben Osmo (sound), Lesley Vanderwalt (makeup): all four have won Oscars for Fury Road. The direction of the second unit and the stunts will be followed by Guy Norris.

Recall that for the role of Furiosa George Miller was initially thinking about digitally rejuvenating Charlize Theron, but gave up, which the actress found “hard to swallow”.