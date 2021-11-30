Furiosa: Tom Burke to replace Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Mad Max: Fury Road prequel movie

Tom Burke, according to Deadline, will be part of the cast of the spin-off film of Mad Max, Furious from George Miller. Burke will take the place of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who left the film due to a production conflict.

Furious will be the first film by Tom Burke with an important study such as Warner Bros. The actor starred in True Things (2021), The Show (2020) and played the actor, writer and director Orson Welles in Mank from David Fincher.

Furious, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, was first introduced in Mad Max: Fury Road of 2015 (then the character was played by Charlize Theron). Also Chris Hemsworth will be part of the cast of the prequel film that will tell the origins of the character. Miller, who has directed every episode of the saga of Mad Max since its inception in 1979, he will co-write and produce Furious through his Kennedy Miller Mitchell.

With Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller received a nomination for Best Director at the awards Oscar of 2016. The director, in the past, has reported that “he does not have the goal of making a great epic film” but wants to look at the character of Furious through the years. The manufacturing partner of Miller, Doug Mitchell, will be one of the producers of the film.

Furious with Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth And Tom Burke will be distributed by Warner Bros. the May 27, 2024. Soon we will see the new work of George Miller, Three Thousand Years of Longings with Tilda Swinton And Idris Elba.

