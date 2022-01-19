Furious, after so many postponements I start shooting in mid-March!

George Miller will soon return to the set in New South Wales for the filming of Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Great news for all lovers of the world of Mad Max, spectacularly brought to life by its creator George Miller with Mad Max: Fury Road. Despite the uncertainty of the times and the numerous postponements already suffered, in March the 76-year-old director will return to the set to shoot the prequel. Furious, with Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist in the role he was played by Charlize Theron, And Chris Hemsworth And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in parts not yet specified.

Furiosa, a long-awaited prequel

It has been more than 6 years since the release of Mad Max: Fury Road and it was expected that Miller would return to the set first to make the prequel. In April 2021, with a press conference director and actors had announced the start resumed for June of that year. Then, further problems, not only related to the pandemic, delayed them. Now it sure seems thebeginning in mid-March and the end in June. On the plot of the film, which focuses on the youth of the future Empress Furiosa and on how she became a captain under the orders of Immortan Joe, there is currently maximum secrecy. We can’t wait to go back to the desert and see what George Miller he will be able to invent himself this time in terms of history and, above all, of amazing images and action.