Furious: Anya Taylor-Joy expects the experience to change her

Anya-Taylor Joy shares his expectations that filming the prequel of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furious, they will transform her into a “remarkably different” person. The development of the project has been a difficult path since 2017, when the production company of the creator of the franchise George Miller filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. for a controversial $ 7 million bonus.

Although Miller kept hopes alive by confirming the development of three different Mad Max films, the lawsuit was not properly resolved until late 2020, at which time Furiosa was officially announced, with Miller set to direct.

Casting for Furiosa began shortly thereafter, with Miller meeting up with Jodie Comer And Anya-Taylor Joy for the titular role and eventually offered it to the latter after seeing his performance in Last night in Soho. The roster would continue to grow soon after with the addition of Chris Hemsworth And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in unknown roles, although the Candyman star recently left due to a scheduling conflict and replaced by Tom Burke. Following delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the production of Furious is looking to start in the first quarter of 2022.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Taylor-Joy talked about the upcoming prequel production of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furious. The Golden Globe winner revealed that she expects filming on the action blockbuster will turn her into a different person, but in a positive direction and has expressed her excitement for what’s to come.

“I’m so excited [di interpretare Furiosa]. I know whoever I am at the end of the shoot will be vastly different from the person I am now and I am excited for this kind of growth. I think it’s a kind of growth that comes from just challenging yourself intensely and I can’t imagine a better role, a better director and a better story to do it with. I really can’t wait ”.

