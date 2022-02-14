Furious Berardi and that gesture towards the Roma bench: the reconstruction

ROME – At a certain point the sparks . Those on the field were already seeing each other, with Roma boarding to take it back, and the rest also among the benches due to the reflexes of duels and forbidden blows. 83 ‘foul by Kumbulla on Berardi, with the captain of the Emilians immediately on the ground very sore. After the yellow to the Giallorossi defender, however, here it is Mourinho’s reaction who had a heated argument, then returned, with the striker of the national team. At the end of the match, the accusation from the Giallorossi bench: “Simulator!“. As long as between the tensions, with Berardi annoyed for that epithet, it was the Special One that pushed the neroverde away to close it there. It was not easy to manage those interminable moments on the sidelines that were coupled with what was happening on the pitch because Sassuolo was defending the 2-1 with gritted teeth and found themselves with the man down after the second yellow card to Ferrari.

Souls heated in the field

Berardi’s return to the locker room was not silent, quite the opposite since he had from polemic addressed to the Romanist bench. In the excited moments, there was an intense dialogue of Berardi with Mourinho and when everything seemed to have returned, a few minutes later, at the final whistle of the incredible challenge the captain approached the Portuguese coach and the Giallorossi bench again, ending up being carried away with difficulty by Dionisi with his hands raised threateningly. Overheated souls had to be tempered, with the risk that another misplaced word could provoke other chain reactions. Berardi was replaced for cramps making room for Ceide, as Dionisi revealed, and not because he had been warned and for tensions. Kumbulla had already thought about facing and ranting hard-nosed against Domenico Berardi, guilty, according to him, of having accentuated a contact putting his hands on his face. The green-and-black who claimed that the Albanian defender had put his hands at his neck was quite different. The impression is that Mou had asked the attacker to behave more sportily during the excited phases of the game, where contacts are often accentuated.

All the insights in the Corriere dello Sport-Stadio