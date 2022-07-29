Furious, Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence! – Sport.fr

At the heart of all the tensions of the summer transfer window as he would push to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo came out of the silence.

” Impossible not to talk about me for a single day. Otherwise the press does not make money. You know that if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep it up, one day you will have correct information posted Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account, visibly touched by the multiple rumors and soap opera surrounding him.

As a reminder, the Portuguese has been the target of many rumors for several weeks. All pull in the same direction indicating that he would push to leave Manchester United. Divergent sources seem to join with information coming from England, Portugal and Spain. It is therefore difficult to imagine that everything that has been said so far has only been a vast joke. Embedded in a gear, Cristiano Ronaldo and his entourage, rather seem to have been overwhelmed by events. Statements which may mean that he is ready to turn back and continue his career with the Reds Devils.