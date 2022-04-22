WASHINGTON.- The former US president donald trump seemed unable to answer basic questions about the election he claims was rigged against him in November 2020, when Joe Biden won, as he was seen storming out of an interview with host Piers Morgan.

Morgan, who joined Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own show, Piers Morgan Uncensoredposted a edited clip of the interview on his Twitter account this Wednesday to promote his new program, which will be launched on April 25.

Furious, Donald Trump left a television interview: “Turn off the cameras”

In a series of shots, it shows An angry Trump gesturing as Morgan tells him the 2020 election was “free and fair,” and points out that the former president “never presented convincing evidence”, while the former president stands in the way of shouting “excuse me!”, over and over again.

At one point, Trump says: “I think I’m a very honest man, much more than you actually.”

After Morgan said “it was a free and fair election, you lost,” Trump responded: “Only a fool would think that.”

“Do you think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked. “I do now,” Trump replied.

The end of the clip shows Trump standing up and asking for the “turn off the cameras” before walking away, while saying: “Very dishonest.”