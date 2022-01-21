Furious, here we are! In NSW the Mad Max Fury Road prequel

Also there “Green light” received from prequel from Mad Max: Fury Road now it dates back to a few months ago, but we finally have comforting news regarding the Furious that George Miller will start shooting in Australia, NSW… very soon!

There is no exact date, but the sources speak of “a few months”, the next. An announcement following the update given by the same Anya Taylor-Joy – the former ‘Queen of Chess’ who will reprise the role that was of Charlize Theron – on the driving lessons received to be able to carry out the stunt of the new chapter of the saga of Road warrior.

One good news after another for fans of Mad Maxwho can’t wait to see the actress from Last night in Soho in action. Of course we are far from the original schedule, but on the other hand there seems to have been an acceleration compared to the times set in the latest communications and the forecast is that we will be able to go on set between mid-March and June 2022. Covid permitting.

Confirmation comes from the newspaper The New Dailywhich he discovered like all location in New South Wales choices are fully booked – both the hotels, but also as regards the Airbnb or the spaces in the various Caravan Parks – in view of the arrival of approximately 800 cast and crew members.

The expectation is therefore growing for a film that is already calculated should generate about $ 350 million in revenue for the local economy. And that should bring NSW such national glory Chris Hemsworthinvolved with Tom Burke in the project that – with a little luck, and without further hitches – could arrive in theaters in 2024.