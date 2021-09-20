Furious I want your advice “

During a new interview Chris Hemsworth, star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe busy with the filming of Thor: Love & Thunder and recruited by George Miller for the highly anticipated Mad Max: Furiosa, spoke about the legacy of Mel Gibson and its significance for the acclaimed post-apocalyptic saga.

For those who don’t know, Mel Gibson starred in the original trilogy of Mad Max directed by George Miller between 1979 and 1985, in which he played the character of Max today most commonly associated with Tom Hardy after the incredible success of the Incredible Fury Road. Hemsworth, who will star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming film Furious, set in the world of Mad Max and centered on the youth of the future Empress Furiosa, the character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, told ABC Australia of wanting to call Mel Gibson in preparation for his role.

As far as we know to date, the Marvel star is not expected to play Max but a new character created specifically for the film: the actor, who is in Australia for the filming of Love & Thunder and who will also shoot Furiosa in Australia during the summer of 2021, said he ‘grew up watching the original trilogy’ and that for him it will be ‘a great honor’: “There is a lot of pressure but it is an exciting pressure, a pressure that I find very motivating“.

Certainly speaking of pressure is not exaggerating: since its debut at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, Mad Max: Fury Road was hailed as an absolute masterpiece and in the following months, in addition to earning $ 375 million worldwide, he would also win six Oscars (most of all during the 2016 ceremony) while also getting a nomination for best picture. A while ago, we celebrated it with our Everycult on Mad Max: Fury Road.

We remember that Mad Max: Furious has a release date already set for June 23, 2023.