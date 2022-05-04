Furious, Lili Reinhart denounces the weight loss of Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala

The star of Riverdale Lili Reinhart is always candid when she sees something she doesn’t like. This time, it is the words that she considers toxic from Kim Kardashian that she denounced on Instagram.

The popular Met Gala took place this Monday, and Kim Kardashian caused a lot of talk as she wore a dress that belonged to the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

When asked about her look, the 41-year-old businesswoman confessed to losing 16 pounds in just three weeks to get the dress to fit her. She said she cut sugars and carbs from her diet, and can’t wait to finally eat pizza and donuts after the gala.

Lili didn’t mince words when she reacted to this in a series of Instagram Stories that were deleted shortly after they were posted.

“Walking down a red carpet and doing an interview where you say you’re starving because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…just to fit into a dress?” she wrote . But the 25-year-old had more to say!

“So wrong. So shocking on so many levels. Publicly confessing to going without food for the Met Gala. Knowing that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to you. This is out of this world and disgusting ignorance. Please stop supporting these stupid and harmful stars who are only known for their bodies.”

The Covergirl muse ended it all by saying, “I’m not a bitter person, but the toxicity of this industry affects me sometimes and I have to talk about it on Instagram to vent my rage.”

After receiving negative comments, Lili deleted the whole thing and took to Twitter to close the debate. “I didn’t say what I said to get attention. I speak up because I see few people who have a big platform to speak out against toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I was coming from and that’s okay.”

*sigh*

I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay ☯️🙏🏻 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 4, 2022

As of this writing, Kim Kardashian hasn’t mentioned the situation publicly.

